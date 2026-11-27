With a living game world as dense as the one created by Rockstar, it isn't surprising that there are a lot of things you've probably missed, no matter how long you've spent exploring Leonida. Some of these are useful, like leaving your engine running when exiting a vehicle, while others such as the various ways you can sling abuse at NPCs in GTA 6 are purely for your own personal amusement. If you want to find some cool new tricks to try out, then here are 25 things you probably missed in GTA 6.
In vehicles
While driving, you can use the adaptive R2 trigger on PS5 to maintain the current speed limit by holding it down to the first biting point, and squeeze past that for full throttle.
Hold Circle/B (Square/X for Classic controls) in a stationary vehicle to duck behind the wheel / dashboard and hide from passing cops, though they'll still spot you if you have Heat on your vehicle.
Hold D-pad Left in a vehicle to open the radio settings, then push up on the right stick to access additional vehicle controls such as opening and closing the windows or roof and turning on your hazard blinkers.
Tap D-pad Left or Right while driving to activate the turn signal on that side, making it more likely for others to give way to you, and the signal cancels automatically once you make a turn or you can tap the direction again to switch it off.
Double-tap D-pad Left to quickly turn the radio on or off, without having to go into the full settings screen. This also works for GTA 6 headphones and earbuds when on foot.
Run towards your car hood and hit Cross/A (Square/B for Classic controls) to slide over it, so you can quickly and stylishly reach the other side.
Tap Circle/B (Square/X for Classic controls) while driving a vehicle to quickly toggle through the different headlight options, without having to open the settings.
Double-tap Triangle/Y to exit a vehicle while leaving the engine running, so you can make a faster getaway after your next robbery.
You can also double-tap Triangle/Y while sailing a boat to step away from the controls while still maintaining current course and speed, allowing you to walk around the deck, fire weapons etc.
While driving you can press Square/X (Circle/B for Classic controls) to slam open the driver's door into other vehicles or people, while the same button on a motorbike gives you a side kick to go full Road Rash.
Hold Triangle/Y next to the rear doors of a vehicle to get in the back, rather than automatically climbing into the driver's seat.
While driving unarmed in a vehicle, hold R1/RB to flip the bird at nearby NPCs who will react accordingly. You can also click R3/RS to curse at other drivers, which again can get you a reaction.
If you're the passenger in a vehicle, you can hold L2/LT then click R3/RS to enter first-person view and look around the interior.
While driving you can hold D-pad up to interact with NPCs, in the same way you do with L2/LT on foot.
You can pick up unconscious people or bodies and load them into the trunk of your vehicle to move them elsewhere, though you can't bring them into any of your safehouses.
Hold Circle/B (L3/LS for Classic controls) while on foot to enter Rest mode, where Lucia or Jason will relax by leaning on walls or fences, sitting down on the beach etc.
If you target an NPC with L2/LT to interact while on foot, you can then press R1/RB to flip them off.
You can interact with the cashier in convenience stores to purchase packs of 10 pet treats, then hold L2/LT to interact with cats or dogs to feed them. You can also throw a treat if you use Interact on dogs from a distance then follow the prompt, which can often stop them barking to give away your presence or attacking you.
Buildings you can go inside appear on the map in a darker blue color, and you'll find them on practically every street in Leonida, so go exploring! You can often discover cash, drugs, consumables, unique weapons, and collectibles in these interiors, though look out for witnesses in residences as you are committing burglary.
If you see any GTA 6 weapons with a gold icon on them then they are unique items, and once you pick them up you'll be able to reclaim them later from your weapon lockers.
While scrolling through Snapmatic, if you see an interesting location you can usually hit Square/X and then select Set Destination to find it, and this will also add new points of interest to your map.
If you see the cops arresting someone, you can sneak up and open the police car's trunk to steal weapons, armor, and healing items, though you'll get a minor GTA 6 Wanted Level if you get caught.
You can also get your camera out and point it at the cops when performing an arrest, which may cause them to change their minds and leave, with the grateful perpetrator then giving you some useful intel.
Keep an eye out for yard sales as you're driving around neighborhoods, as these can provide you with cheap and unique GTA 6 outfits to wear.
If you see a car or plane crash and go to investigate the scene, you'll often find items to loot. Be wary if there are drugs involved, as a gang may show up to recover their merchandise followed by the cops.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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