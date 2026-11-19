Want to get a sense of how you are progressing through the story in Grand Theft Auto 6? Below you will find a spoiler-free GTA 6 missions list that will give you a sense of how you are progressing through the adventure.
GTA 6 is broken up into five chapters, with opportunities in each to explore the open world, earn money through completing robberies, participate in activities like racing and miniature golf, and otherwise meet some of the weird and wonderful people who occupy Leonida.
How many missions are there in GTA 6?
In total, there are over 90 main missions in GTA 6 spread across 5 chapters. Hopefully this will give you a better sense of how long it takes to beat GTA 6, and I can also confirm that you can't replay missions in GTA 6 once they have been completed.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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