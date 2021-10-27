How to pitch articles to GamesRadar+

If you want to write for GamesRadar+, we expect you to bring curiosity, expertise, insight, and a fresh perspective to the topic you are tasked with covering. If you have a great idea that you believe will fit GamesRadar+, and appeal to our global audience of entertainment enthusiasts, then we would love to hear from you.

But before you send us that email, please be sure to read over the guidance below to get a better sense of what stories we're looking for, how to format your pitch, and the correct inbox to send it through to.

Where to send pitches

GamesRadar+ accepts pitches for original reporting, op-eds, and features from contributors of all backgrounds and experience. We also host content from a variety of Future Plc's print publications, including Edge, Play, Retro Gamer, SFX, and Total Film – if you would like to write for any of these brands please contact their editorial teams directly.

What you should pitch:

Original reporting.

Interview-led features.

Expert coverage of big games, films, and TV shows.

Unique perspectives on topics of ongoing interest to our audience.

What you should not pitch:

Video scripts.

Q&A interviews.

Hot takes that fail to communicate new insight or perspective.

A story you have already written.

What a good pitch looks like:

When sending your pitch to GamesRadar+ make sure you do the following:

Put your talking point in the subject line to grab our attention.

Include a sample headline along with a short summary of your intended angle, and any interview subjects you'd like to involve.

Provide a short recap of who you are, and why you believe you have the right experience and expertise to write this article.

Please also take the time to read and familiarize yourself with existing GamesRadar+ features before you start writing your pitch, and keep an eye out for our unique voice and approach.

Remember: GamesRadar+ is looking for thoughtful, reflective, and balanced features that can create discussion, not division.

Our editorial team receives a large number of pitches every week, and may not have time to respond to all of them personally. That doesn't mean we don't value your work or that you shouldn't try again with a different pitch in the future, just that we can't reply to everyone with constructive criticism.

If we are interested we'll email you back within a couple of days to discuss deadlines, rates, scope, structure, submission requirements, and a kill fee (should it be applicable). All accepted stories are paid at competitive rates, based on the access, word count, and type of work.

What we're looking for

(Image credit: Future)

Op-eds that take readers beyond the headlines

GamesRadar+ is looking for features that explore and contextualise trending topics. These stories are generally 1,200 words or less, designed to explore the biggest stories of the day, analyse broader industry trends, or apply knowledge and perspective to everything from new reveals to the latest rumors. We're looking for stories that can take our readers beyond the headlines and give greater insight into areas of interest that everybody is – or should be – talking about. We aren't merely taking a position or offering an opinion, but helping to contextualise conversations and drive discussion. You should look to support your arguments with analysis, research, evidence, and interviews where necessary.

Reporting on the games we just can't quit

In an era where live-service games reign supreme, it's imperative that we continue conversations on from review. GamesRadar+ is looking for original reporting, typically 1,200 words or less, that can explore, analyse, and recontextualise the games our readers are still playing or may have otherwise overlooked. These op-eds can reflect the consensus of a community, explore personal experiences in shared worlds, or apply new ideas and perspectives to existing releases. We are looking for fun, thoughtful, and insightful coverage; if your angle is unique, if you're embedded in a community, or if you're an expert with hundreds of hours invested in a playable space, then you should contact us with your pitch.

Previews that explore the games on our radars

GamesRadar+ uses previews to explore and critically analyse the most interesting and exciting video games on the near horizon. Previews can take many forms, from trailer breakdowns to focused overviews of new announcements, detailed hands-off impressions, and all-encompassing hands-on explorations. Previews should be informative and entertaining, a chance for us to put our access and expertise front and centre. We typically cover preview opportunities on-staff, but if you believe you have a unique perspective to share, exclusive access to a big release on the near horizon, or an idea that you think our audience will appreciate then we would love to hear from you.

Features that dive deep into areas of interest