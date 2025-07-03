Reviving Hytale is such a risky proposition, its founder kind of "wants Riot to say no" to his offer for the Minecraft rival because it "makes no business sense"

Original Hytale and Hypixel Studios founder Simon Collins-Laflamme is trying to buy back the canceled adventure from League of Legends owner Riot Games, but he's not doing so because he thinks it'll make him tons of money. He's actually nervous that the risky investment will make his life "sh***y" for a while.

Responding to complaints that he's maybe overhyping a comeback that's not even official yet, Collins-Laflamme explained that he needs "to communicate at least a little bit to see if this is worth fighting for" and "If the community would have been completely upset to what I have been saying I would have just not taken the shot at it."

He also said he's not trying to bring back Hytale because it would be a profitable endeavor. It's actually the opposite. "Whatever price I would end paying, no one else would pay that much, it makes no business sense," he tweeted. "Legacy engine makes no sense for any other businesses than us because of its current PC only limitations. Everyone wants cross-platform these days at all costs."

"Reality is I don’t need this to make my life better or make more money, all of my businesses are running profits and I have great amount of free time. I have beat the game of life already. Why would I complicate my current happiness? If this fails I have nothing to promote, I will go back to my own things and be content for life."

He even acknowledges that working on Hytale again would actually "come with sacrifices" that might even "make my life shitty for a long while," presumably due to fan expectations and the general headache that comes with working on any game. "Part of me wants Riot to say no, not gonna lie," he adds, maybe jokingly.

So, if bringing back Hytale is such a risky proposition, why bother? "This is not an opportunity for me, this is my way of giving back what I was given years ago," he explained. "Game is 100% dead otherwise. Their team is already laid off and moving on. No one would buy a dying IP with no team. The longer this takes, the lower the value of the IP goes."

