Golden Joystick Awards 2019

Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards is now closed! The winners will all be revealed at the event on 15th November 2019 - don't forget to tune into the livestream to see them all be announced! Taking place in London's Bloomsbury Big Top and hosted by comedian and Assassin's Creed star Danny Wallace, you'll get to enjoy the ceremony as well as a special pre-show with exclusive trailers, interviews and 'making of' documentaries.



Thank you all for your support!