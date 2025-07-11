Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 review: "A nostalgic, must-play hit for fans"

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a delightful skateboarding title that series fans can't afford to miss out on. It brings welcome visual updates to classic maps, and the level creator brings plenty of new challenges. While the product placement and lack of evolution from the previous entry scuffs the overall experience, there's still a lot more ups than downs.

Over the top combos. Slapstick violence. Expertly crafted levels. Unabashed capitalism. Motörhead's Ace of Spades blasting in your ears. The authentic experience of decades past is alive and well in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, and while the child in me is delighted to be back on the ramps, my cynicism ever so slightly cracks the rose tinted glasses.

Fast Facts Release date: July 11, 2025

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Switch, Switch 2

Developer: Iron Galaxy Studios

Publisher: Activision

Make no mistake, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a must-play for series fans. Much like we cover in our 2020 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 review, yesteryear's maps are given striking visual upgrades that capture the feel of 'back in the day' while delivering the crisp clarity players expect from modern platforms. The issue is if you've played the previous entry, then it's hard to see where this new title really raises the game.

Back to the grind

(Image credit: Activision)

The multiplayer modes are on offer are a good time if you want some company during your sessions

Playing on PS5, each environment feels tailor-made for the game's fluid movement and satisfyingly technical combos, from neon-soaked Tokyo to seaside San Francisco, and the result is a desire to replay these levels until every objective is smashed and all skill collectables are plundered - and that's before we even consider loading up Free Skate and just vibing for as long as you like.

Add to this the game's photo mode, and - if you're a sicko like me - you'll find yourself scouting for the perfect spots to bust out tricks in the name of creating your own virtual Thrasher covers, be it crooked grinding stair rails or throwing melon grabs over spine transfers. While this is purely for the joy of taking photos and isn't directly tied to any level missions, it's an extra-curricular activity that adds some spice when you're free roaming.

Then there's the soundtrack which features some music from the classic games, like the aforementioned Ace of Spades and CKY's 96 Quite Bitter Beings, but the rest of Tony Hawk's Pro Skate 3 + 4's large catalog of tunes is new to this entry. It adds an extra layer to the title's modern feel, although the lack of AC/DC's T.N.T. feels criminal.

Like in the last game, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 not only allows you to create your own skateboarder, but also your own levels to skate in. With a range of objects and obstacles, there are plenty of options for building your own fantasy park, including the ability to add in objectives. Then you can share your map online for others to enjoy. In fact, there are already plenty of player-made wonders available, from ambitious challenge maps to hilarious torture chambers where your character is essentially flung around the map for your own amusement.

Speaking of online, the multiplayer modes are on offer are a good time if you want some company during your sessions. Ranging from competing to see who scores the most points, to hiding letters around a map for others to find in a sort of hide and seek meets treasure hunt format, each session is short enough to fly by, whether you're winning or losing. There's also local multiplayer so offline enjoyers aren't left out.

Hawk tuah

(Image credit: Activision)

As someone who in my young teens would load up Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 and shred College or Kona for hours while listening to my favourite albums, the appeal of this franchise has always been about its ability to keep me hooked.

While I've changed somewhat in the 20+ years since those halcyon days, and I've many more games competing for my ever-diminishing free time, I'm delighted to say Activision's latest skateboarding instalment is just as effective at making hours feel like minutes. In fact, I've even found myself muting the game and blasting records while laying down combos, and it's been quite soothing to recapture the energy of my '00s upbringing.

Unfortunately, with age comes wisdom, and the 35-year-old version of me finds the barrage of brand names jarring and even annoying at times. Without naming any companies to avoid their scorn, I question the need for energy drinks labels to be quite so present when I'm pulling off 360 flips as the Doomslayer.

I'm no child. I understand that games cost a lot of money to make, and that sponsorships are a core part of the professional skateboarding scene. Hell, it served as a plot device in Tony Hawk's Underground, so the series has never shied away from the financial aspect of making a plank of wood turn over with your feet.

(Image credit: Activision)

The problem is me. I'm older, and have grown disillusioned with the idea that the name on a garment is vital to its value. I don't mean to come over all Marxist here (although the power of revolution literally exists within the player's hands when it comes to a skateboard revolving anyway), but the billboards and stickers populating the in-level scenery serve as reminders of how this game is a product of a fractured video game industry, and that's not my idea of a good time.

I'm aware this is my interpretation of what could be considered shallow props or fitting set dressings, and I own that happily, but skateboarding was my life for years when I was a teenager, and I don't appreciate seeing the extreme sport paraded as a commodity when, to me, it's an art form for courageous innovators.

Overall, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is a worthy skateboarding game.. Revisiting fan-favorite levels with a mixture of old and new faces among the cast of skaters is a pleasing experience, and the replayability is there for this entry to stand strong in terms of player count.

While it doesn't feel like a real step up from 2020's THPS title, and the product placement leaves a stain on the game, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is an unmissable entry for series veterans.