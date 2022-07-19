Newsarama

Latest News

Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong #2

The Flash uncovers one of Aquaman's best-kept secrets in Voidsong #2

By Samantha Puc published

News The Justice League duo have to find common footing against a terrifying enemy

Spider-Man: The Dark Web teaser excerpt

Chasm teams with fellow clone supervillain the Goblin Queen for Spider-Man/X-Men crossover The Dark Web

By Michael Doran published

News Ben Reilly and X-Men villain Madelyne Pryor have a lot in common and are teaming up to torment Spider-Man

Jim Lee's SDCC art shows off Shazam and Batman

New Jim Lee art may show off Michael Keaton's new Batsuit

By Samantha Puc published

News DC has revealed San Diego Comic-Con art celebrating its multimedia characters, including the new Batgirl and Supergirl

Valiant Entertainment heroes

Valiant Entertainment brings its digital comics to GlobalComix

By George Marston published

news Valiant Entertainment is joining digital comic service GlobalComix

Catwoman #45

Catwoman #45 offers Selina some needed closure

By Samantha Puc published

News Catwoman is on a break with Batman, and it's complicated

Black Adam #2

Theo Teth-Adam makes one last grab for redemption in Black Adam #2

By Samantha Puc published

News The last surviving member of the Justice League has a legacy of evil and destruction

Latest Updates

World's Finest: Batman/Superman #5

World's Finest #5 sets up the main villain for Batman vs. Robin

By Samantha Puc published

News The devil Nezha plays a massive role in both series

Artemis Wanted #1

Wonder Woman's hunt in Artemis Wanted #1 comes to a surprising end

By Samantha Puc published

News Queen Hippolyta was murdered in Trial of the Amazons #1, but that isn't the full story

Damn Them All #1

Damn Them All introduces a new 'occult antihero' at Boom! Studios

By Samantha Puc published

News Writer Simon Spurrier and Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard team up for Damn Them All this October

Best Daredevil Villains

Best Daredevil villains of all time

By George Marston published

feature Killer cooks and more in this ranking of the best Daredevil villains

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 art

Look inside Neil Gaiman's Spider-Man story and more with Amazing Fantasy #1000

By George Marston published

news The math ain't quite right but Marvel Comics is celebrating Spider-Man with Amazing Fantasy #1000 this summer

art from The Flash #784

Barry Allen as Mad Max and Batman heats up The Flash #784

By Grant DeArmitt published

feautre 'Flash of Three Worlds' dives into the DC Omniverse in Flash #784 and writer Jeremy Adams and artist Amancay Nahuelpan are our guides

Artemis Wanted #1

DC reveals Queen Hippolyta's killer in Artemis Wanted #1 preview

By George Marston published

news Wonder Woman and Wondergirl are tracking their fellow Amazonian warrior through the midwestern U.S.

AXE: Judgement Day #1 panel

The Phoenix throws the first punch of AXE: Judgment Day #1 preview

By George Marston published

News The conflict between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals begins with a punch from Echo/Phoenix

Batman: One Bad Day - The Riddler #1 page excerpt

First look - Batman - One Bad Day: The Riddler #1

By Samantha Puc published

News This is shaping up to be a very bad day for Batman, indeed

Superman: Son of Kal-El #16

Lex Luthor ramps up his schemes in October's Action and Superman

By Samantha Puc published

News DC teases the lead-up to Action Comics #1050 in these October solicitations, which means big things for Earth's Supermen

A.X.E.: Starfox #1

Harry Styles' Eros returns to comics in AXE: Starfox #1 one-shot

By Samantha Puc published

News AXE: Judgment Day just recruited Thanos' brother

Daredevil #650 art by John Romita Jr.

Nocenti and Romita Jr. join August's milestone Daredevil #650

By George Marston published

news The legacy-numbered Daredevil #650 arrives in August with a special oversized issue

Iron Man #21

Tony Stark's coping method backfires in Iron Man #21 preview

By Samantha Puc published

News Forced to don his Iron Man armor on a commercial flight, Tony is about to have a very bad day

Oni Press logo

Oni responds to employee layoffs and "wildly sensationalistic rumors" surrounding them

By Samantha Puc published

News Oni Press previously removed two senior staffers and canceled its booth at San Diego Comic-Con

Black Panther #21 cover excerpt

Wakanda vs Atlantis - the Marvel history of the war between Black Panther and Namor

By George Marston published

feature Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may feature the hidden nation going to war with the lost kingdom of Atlantis - and that's straight outta comic books

Edge of Spider-Verse #2 art

Meet the new Spider UK in Edge of Spider-Verse #2

By George Marston published

News A classic Spider-Man 'Variant' gets a new incarnation as Edge of Spider-Verse swings on

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1

Preview - Shang Chi and the Ten Rings #1 brings the Master of Kung-Fu closer than ever to the MCU

By Samantha Puc published

News The MCU's Ten Rings are now a thing for Shang-Chi in the Marvel comic book universe

News

