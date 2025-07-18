James Gunn addresses DCU Batman casting rumors, says he's a "big fan" of potential Bruce Wayne actor Alan Ritchson, but "let's just wait and see what happens"

With the new DCU's Superman now established, attention is turning increasingly to the other half of DC's World's Finest pair, Batman, and fans have been clamoring non-stop for Reacher star Alan Ritchson to take on the role of the Caped Crusader. Now, James Gunn has addressed the rumors around Ritchson's casting as Batman, while also providing a somewhat cryptic update on when we might see Batman debut in the DCU.

"I haven't thought of casting yet," Gunn tells Collider. "I am a big Alan Ritchson fan, both as an actor and as a guy... let's just wait to see what happens."

In terms of waiting to see what's coming, Gunn also indicates it might be a little while before The Brave and the Bold, the first announced Batman movie of the new DCU, actually takes flight - but he's also leaving a little wiggle room for Batman to show up sooner rather than later.

"Probably not, probably not in the same calendar year again," Gunn says, denying a possible 2027 release date for The Brave and the Bold, the same year The Batman 2 (not set in the DCU) is scheduled to premiere. "I'm not going to say if The Brave and the Bold is the first time you'll see this Batman," he concludes.

(Image credit: DC Studios)

Batman had a very brief cameo in Creature Commandos (seen above), the animated series that soft-launched the DCU ahead of Superman, appearing as a silhouette in the episode that told the origins of his enemy Doctor Phosphorus, a member of the series' main cast, Task Force M. But his live-action debut has yet to be confirmed.

For his part, Ritchson has thrown his own enthusiasm behind taking on the role of Batman, joking that he'd play the part for free. Ritchson is best known as the star of Amazon's Reacher series, but he's actually played a DC hero before, taking on the role of Hawk in the series Titans.

The Batman: Part 2 hits theaters on October 1, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.