Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to play Batman so bad, he says "you wouldn't even have to pay me"

News
By
published

The Reacher star has doubled down on his Batman dreams

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Over a year after he let it be known that he would love to play Batman in the DCU, Reacher star Alan Ritchson has doubled down on his DC dream and said he wants to play the vigilante so much, that he doesn't even want to be paid for it.

"Would I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman," said the star to Wired. "I would don the suit. 'Gotham is mine.' Look at that. I don't even have to practice, it just comes out naturally."

Ritchson is no stranger to playing superheroes as the star took on the role of Aquaman in the '00s show Smallville, and then almost 10 years later suited up as Hank Hall AKA Hawk in HBO's Titans. However, it looks like Robert Pattinson can hang on to the bat mask for a while longer as Ritchson went on to explain how DC boss James Gunn has already shot down the idea.

"What's amazing to me about this rumor of the Batman or the Batman desire and the zeitgeist," said the star, "is the fact that James Gunn has personally announced publicly on his Twitter or X or whatever, 'Lol, he's not playing Batman. He is not playing Batman!' And this thing will not die."

Ritchson’s dreams of playing Batman may be over before it even begins, but fans can catch the star playing another super strong protector in season 3 of Prime Video’s Reacher. Starring Ritchson as the town hopping, toothbrush wielding nomad, season 3 sees the hero in his most vulnerable position yet as he goes undercover for the DEA into a smuggling operation.

Based on Lee Child’s seventeenth novel titled ‘Persuader’, the season also welcomes back Maria Sten as Frances Neagley and adds new stars Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall, and Johnny Berchtold.

Reacher season 3 episodes 1-5 are available to watch on Prime Video now, with new episodes dropping weekly – check out our Reacher season 3 release schedule to find out exactly when. But before you tune in, make sure to read our Reacher season 3 review.

For more, check out our list of the best shows on Prime Video, or keep up with upcoming shows heading your way in 2025 and beyond.

See more TV Shows News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

