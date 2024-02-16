Reacher star Alan Ritchson "would absolutely love" to be the DCU's Batman

Reacher star Alan Ritchson is a fan-favorite choice to play Batman in the DCU – and the actor is all for it.

"The fact that people are interested in me playing Batman is a real honor and privilege," Ritchson told the Post Cred Podcast. "It's one of the first characters I fell in love with as a child: I still remember the big, long pistol coming out of Joker's pants as he goes to shoot down the Batplane."

The Reacher star is no stranger to playing DC characters, either. In 2005, he made his acting debut as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in The CW's Smallville, which followed Tom Welling as a young Clark Kent. Over a decade later the actor would return to the superhero world as Hank Hall aka Hawk on the HBO series Titans, a role he played from 2018-2021.

Continued Richardson: "Those iconic moments really resonated with me as a child. For there to even be a conversation or a rumor mill surrounding this role, for me… all I can do is laugh. I just think it’s wild that’s where we are. I would love to. I would absolutely love to [play him]."

Ritchson took over the Jack Reacher mantle in 2021, in the third live-action adaption of Lee Child's crime novels. The series is a massive hit for Prime Video, and was swiftly renewed for a third season. The actor reunited with his with Smallville actor Kristen Kreuk in season 1.

Reacher season 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. Season 3 began filming in December 2023. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows in 2024 and beyond.