James Gunn addresses a DC rumor that won't go away, saying one fan frontrunner would make a "great" Wonder Woman

James Gunn has addressed a longstanding rumor that Adria Arjona is being considered for Wonder Woman – which has done the rounds after fans noticed the DC Studios boss was following the Andor star on Instagram.

"I followed Adria Arjona on Instagram, but everybody came out: 'He just followed her, that means she's Wonder Woman,'" Gunn told ExtraTV. "She would be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. But she was in a movie I made seven years ago. We've been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn't just follow her. People just notice these things all the time."

Arjona, who played Bix in both seasons of Andor, was part of the cast of 2016 horror The Belko Experiment, written by James Gunn and (intriguingly) produced by co-DC Studios CEO Peter Safran.

Previously played by Gal Gadot in the DCEU, the casting of Wonder Woman has been the source of much speculation, especially since Gunn confirmed a Wonder Woman movie was in the works earlier this year.

A separate prequel series, titled Paradise Lost, is also on the way. That will focus on the Amazon island of Themyscira, with Gunn comparing it to Game of Thrones.

Right now, though, it's full speed ahead on Superman. Starring David Corenswet at the Man of Steel, the DCU Chapter One opener also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman hits the big screen on July 11.