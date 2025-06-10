A new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now," DC Studios boss James Gunn confirms, but no one has been cast yet
It looks like James Gunn has confirmed that a new Wonder Woman will be cast for a brand new film
It's official: there's a new Wonder Woman movie in the works for James Gunn and Peter Safran's burgeoning DC Studios Universe, and it's looking a lot like the role will be completely recast.
"We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now," Gunn tells Entertainment Weekly, while clarifying that "Wonder Woman is a separate thing" from the currently in-development Paradise Lost streaming series about the history of the Amazon island of Themiscyra.
Gunn also confirmed to EW that no one has yet been cast as Wonder Woman, indicating that previous WW actor Gal Gadot is well and truly out. That's not a huge surprise, given that Patty Jenkins, director of the first two Wonder Woman films, previously confirmed that she's not moving forward with Wonder Woman 3.
Gunn has been the leading creative voice in building the new DCU, having announced a whole slate of projects under the banner 'Gods and Monsters,' though many of the projects initially named for the slate have shifted in the time since.
Now, Gunn is reiterating comments made by Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav indicating that the four main pillars of the new DC Universe will be Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman.
"I think that's accurate, actually," Gunn confirms. "I think that he got that from something I said. I wouldn't say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we're dealing with the other two."
Indeed, Gunn's Superman film is just weeks away from release, with Supergirl currently in production for 2026. Of all four characters, Batman seems to be the most embattled thanks to the uncertain status of The Batman 2, which exists outside the DCU, and a noticeable lack of updates on any kind of project tied to the new continuity.
James Gunn's Superman hits theaters on July 11. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows.
