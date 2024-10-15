The 25 best movies on Netflix right now

Wondering what the best Netflix movies to add to your watchlist are? Well, you aren't alone. The way audiences consume movies in the modern world has changed dramatically over the last 20 years, and the age of streaming services is well and truly here to stay. And, no other streaming service can compete with the sheer depth of the Netflix library.

From classics to the hottest new movies and its own roster of originals, you have a ton of choice with a Netflix subscription come movie night. But that's the problem sometimes, isn't it? How do you pick what to watch when so much is on offer? Well, we've decided to make life easier for you by compiling a list of the 25 best movies on Netflix, and we've even broken it down by genre to really tune into your tastes.

So, dive into our top picks for best Netflix action movies, the streamer's top animation, the best Netflix fantasy movies, sci-fi films, and the best Netflix horror movies, all listed in one place down below. We've also added a special spotlight for our streaming pick of the month that we really think you'll love.

Pick of the month

Aftersun

Year: 2022

Director: Charlotte Wells

Available on: Netflix US

A coming-of-age tale following 11-year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio), who, during a holiday to Turkey with her young father, Calum (Paul Mescal), begins to recognize worrying signs that he is struggling with depression, anxiety, and financial issues. While the pair share what should be precious memories together, every interaction is laced with a cold distance.

By the end of the trip, Sophie has matured enough to realize that her relationship with Calum will never be the same again. Get ready to feel some pain, because this is a deeply heartbreaking film. Still, it's one of those special pieces of cinema that's so powerful and profound it reminds us to embrace and endure the full spectrum of human emotion; the good, the bad, the ugly crying, it’s all there with Aftersun.

Check out our full Aftersun review for more information.

Action

Rebel Ridge

Year: 2024

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Available on: Netflix US/UK

When Terry (Aaron Pierre), a Marine Corps veteran, is harassed by the police and has the bail money he was saving for his cousin seized, he goes on a one-man mission to get justice. As the cops play dirty, Terry uses his very special skill set to exact his revenge and uncover corruption in small-town Louisiana.

Rebel Ridge wastes no time in creating a palpable tension, and writer-director Jeremy Saulnier ensures that the atmosphere is maintained for the full runtime. With a tight script, killer performance from Aaron Pierre, and scintillating set-pieces, this Netflix Original is not your typical action-thriller. In fact, it may also just be one of the best action movies ever made by a streaming service, so be sure to check it out.

The Harder They Fall

Year: 2021

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Available on: Netflix US/UK

After witnessing the murder of his mother and father as a child at the hands of Rufus Buck, young Nat Love grows up with a fire in his belly and revenge on his mind. As bank robberies go wrong, and shootouts ensue, the stories of Nat, Rufus, and the Crimson Hood gang collide, with incredibly violent consequences.

Jeymes Samuel directs the hell out of this neo-Western, and he also puts together a thumping soundtrack to elevate the action and complete the brilliant performances on display here. The Harder They Fall is a Tarantino-esque tale of deceit and destiny, with extra added style and an ensemble cast firing on all cylinders. Truly, it's a love letter to action fans who also love the wild wild west and glorious shoot-outs.

Read our The Harder They Fall review if you want a Western to add to your Netflix action movie night.

The Irishman

Year: 2019

Director: Martin Scorsese

Available on: Netflix US/UK

Legendary director Martin Scorsese assembled an all-star cast, including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino, for a sprawling epic of a crime story. From a nursing home, an elderly Frank Sheeran (De Niro) recounts his life as a hitman for the mafia; from delivery driver, to contract killer, to political enforcer. The Irishman is a masterclass in storytelling and feels like Goodfellas' more refined and older brother in the best possible way.

It also shows that only Scorsese could make a direct-to-Netflix, three-and-a-half-hour action-drama about violent old men and produce one of the most riveting and nuanced gangster stories of the modern era. Admittedly, it's not technically an action movie in the traditional sense, but if you can't sneak a Scorsese movie full of guns, blood, and death into this kind of list, then why are we even here?

This Netflix movie is a must-watch, and you can read more about it in our five-star The Irishman review .

The Woman King

Year: 2022

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Available on: Netflix US

Taking us back to West Africa in the 1820s, The Woman King showcases the incredible, brutal warrior tribe of the Agojie, protectors of Dahomey. General Nanisca (Viola Davis) trains and leads her army on a mission to free slaves from the Oyo Empire, sparking an all-out war in the kingdom.

The Woman King is a dazzling technical achievement; stunning locations play host to breathtaking action set-pieces and impeccable fight choreography, a blistering score backs it all up, and the film is imbued with an edge-of-your-seat energy thanks to sharp editing. The pièce de résistance, though, is the brilliant ensemble cast who bring it all to life. It is a travesty that Viola Davis missed out on an Oscar nomination for her role here.

Point Break

Year: 1991

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Available on: Netflix US/UK

With a notorious gang of bank robbers causing havoc, it’s down to rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) to infiltrate the surfing community they’re hiding among and bring the criminal crew down from the inside. As he rides the waves and gets closer to the leader of the Ex-Presidents, Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), Utah has difficult decisions to make about where his loyalty truly lies.

Point Break might just be the coolest movie ever made. Director Kathryn Bigelow sure knows how to frame the action, but it is in the camaraderie and inner conflict underpinning the relationship between Utah and Bodhi that this film truly thrives. A genuine classic of the genre, Point Break is endlessly rewatchable; it's a lot of fun, it packs a punch, and it's dripping in the kind of ‘90s cheese that made movies so special during that era.

Animation

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Year: 2021

Director: Michael Rianda

Available on: Netflix US/UK

A family road trip goes terribly wrong when the titular family gets caught up in an AI uprising. Evil robots begin capturing humans with the intention of launching them into space as revenge for the treatment of the original PAL virtual assistant by tech entrepreneur Mark Bowman. But, in this disaster, the Mitchells learn to put aside their differences and realize just how much they care for one another, no matter how often they might argue.

The Mitchells vs the Machines is not only a vibrant and very funny animated movie; it’s got a surprisingly emotional core to the story that’ll make you want to hug your family straight after the credits roll. The voice cast does a phenomenal job of breathing life into the characters, and the animation style itself — the Lord and Miller involvement is clear to see — is delightfully playful.

Fancy more animation in your life? Jump into our The Mitchells vs the Machines review for more colorful fun.

Grave of the Fireflies

Year: 1988

Director: Isao Takahata

Available on: Netflix US/UK

Are you ready to experience some of the best anime on Netflix ? Well, then, this entry will be right up your street. In Japan, devastated by World War 2, two orphaned siblings, Seita and his sister Setsuko, traverse the land looking for a means to survive. As supplies dwindle and their health deteriorates, the young pair can only find comfort in one another amid the spiritual journey they undertake.

Grave of the Fireflies is one of those rare but beautiful films that you might only watch once; such is the emotional toll it carries. As with all Studio Ghibli movies, this is a true work of art visually, with some of the most gorgeous yet heartbreaking frames you're likely to find in animation. Just don't go into this expecting the cute, playful side of Ghibli, because you will find yourself broken by the end of the story.

For more on the masterpiece, read our five-star Grave Of The Fireflies review .

I Lost My Body

Year: 2019

Director: Jérémy Clapin

Available on: Netflix US/UK

The severed hand of a Moroccan orphan named Naoufel escapes a laboratory refrigerator and makes its way across Paris in search of the body it originated from. Interspersed with this fantastical journey are the memories of the freak accident that led to the separation, and the romantic pursuit of a local girl that Naoufel yearns for.

This French film is highly creative and original in its premise, and though it leans on science-fiction elements, there is a powerful, sentimental tinge to the story. The animation style is sharp and striking, the brilliant musical score – a combination of techno and mellow beats – gives the whole thing fantastic energy and atmosphere, and at just over 80 minutes long, I Lost My Body is the perfect short and sweet movie to fill a gap in your evening.

If you need more convincing on adding this gen to your Netflix watch list, head over to our I Lost My Body review .

Suzume

Year: 2022

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Available on: Netflix US/UK

Part-romantic time travel, part-fantasy disaster movie, Suzume follows the eponymous teenager as she explores a mystical multiverse via magical doors that act as portals to other sections of her timeline and beyond. She teams up with Souta, a mysterious man charged with closing these portals and preventing another supernatural catastrophe that would destroy Tokyo. What follows is a story that confronts loneliness, gives us romance, and takes us on an unforgettable adventure that may very well bring you to tears as well.

Suzume is, quite simply, one of the most astounding animated movies of the 2020s. Not only does it perfectly blend a multitude of different genres, it does it all while looking absolutely incredible. The story is so rich and full of heart, and the whole thing is epic in scale while retaining the essence of a human drama.

Check out our Suzume review for more on this anime movie.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Year: 2023

Director(s): Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson

Available on: Netflix US/UK

OK, let’s do this one more time. Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the original Miles Morales animated movie, and this time, we follow a more mature and skilled hero as he navigates the trials and tribulations of a double life. To make things more difficult, Miguel O'Hara decides Miles has messed up the multiverse, and he needs to make a big sacrifice to fix it.

The first Spider-Verse movie is a five-star triumph. The fact that this follow-up matches that level is almost unbelievable, and yet it’s true. The humor remains of the highest quality, the stakes are raised massively, and the animation style, somehow, gets even more expressive. Now, if Beyond the Spider-Verse could just hurry along, that would be great.

Read our Across the Spider-Verse review for an in-depth discussion of how amazing it is.

Fantasy

Nimona

Year: 2023

Director(s): Troy Quane, Nick Bruno

Available on: Netflix US/UK

One of the newer entries on our list, Nimona, is a 2023 gem that people don't put in the spotlight enough. Well, we're here to change that; this Netflix movie is wholly worth your time and attention. Wrongfully accused of killing Queen Valerin, Ballister Boldheart becomes a fugitive and must gather evidence to prove his innocence, win back the trust of his boyfriend, Ambrosius Goldenloin, and unite the kingdom. And, like it or not, he’s going to have the help of the titular monster, who has mischievous yet rather powerful abilities.

It's hard to put a finger on exactly what it is, but Nimona just feels different to most of the movies being produced lately, and that’s a very good thing. Vibrant animation, a smart and stirring story, and magnificent worldbuilding combine to make Nimona one of the most dynamic and intriguing fantasy movies on Netflix. It's also a great pick to watch with the whole family, so if you are looking for the best Netflix movies for kids come your movie night, this one is for you.

Love & Monsters

Year: 2020

Director: Michael Matthews

Available on: Netflix UK

When an asteroid headed for Earth is destroyed, the debris infects the planet's cold-blooded animals with a unique mutation that turns them into giant monsters. Sounds fun, right? Well, not really, as these monsters enjoy hunting humans. In the weird wasteland left behind by the incident, Joel (Dylan O’Brien) journeys to find other colonies in search of love and hope.

Love & Monsters is just great fun. It's not afraid to lean into the cheesiness, and it’s in this that it truly thrives as a light-hearted fantasy flick. Dylan O'Brien is an endearing lead who's easy to root for, the monsters are inventive and rather impressively crafted on-screen, and it's always a treat to find a movie that's comfortably under two hours long, too.

The Old Guard

Year: 2020

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Available on: Netflix US/UK

Based on the comic book of the same name, The Old Guard is a fresh take on the superhero subgenre, which sees a band of warriors with regenerative healing abilities working as mercenaries. While they take on jobs to help people, unfortunately, their latest mission will set them on a path to deception, experimentation, and great conflict.

The Old Guard is another hit from one of the most exciting action directors working today, Gina Prince-Bythewood. Once again, the set pieces in this film are out of this world, with jaw-dropping hand-to-hand combat that would make John Wick proud. Charlize Theron is always of great value, too, and she puts her heart and soul into making Andy an exceptionally cool, captivating lead character. It isn't a perfect film by any means, but it is a wildly entertaining one to add to your Netflix watchlist.

Want to see Charlize Theron in action? Read our The Old Guard review .

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Year: 2022

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Available on: Netflix US/UK

We all know the story of Pinocchio, the wooden toy who longed to be a real boy, but Guillermo del Toro's take embraces the darker elements of the story (obviously). Set against the backdrop of fascist Italy, drawing on themes of depression and grief, and utilizing mind-boggling stop-motion animation techniques, this version of Pinocchio is far from the Disney classic.

But, that's a good thing. Del Toro has never been afraid to share his passion for the power of animation, and this is the perfect showcase of just how diverse and potent the medium can be. Not only does GDT's Pinocchio look fantastic, but it's also incredibly mature and impactful, while retaining some of the more fun and fantastical elements of the original story. It's hard to top one of the best Disney movies of all time. However, this Netflix fantasy manages to exceed our expectations with each watch-through.

Sci-fi

Okja

Year: 2017

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Available on: Netflix US/UK

When you go into a Bong Joon-ho picture, you know you're probably going to get dark humor, bloody violence, and some mega twists and turns along the way. Okja is a little different, though. This is a story about Mija, who has a special bond with her pet super pig, Okja, an animal specially bred using genetic mutations with the intention of ending world hunger. The problem is, that Mija doesn't want her beloved companion to become somebody’s next meal.

First of all, Okja is precious, and she should be protected at all costs (think sci-fi Moo Deng). But cute, super pig aside, this is by far Bong’s most tender tale to date, and if you don't shed even a little tear watching this, you're a monster. Come for the cute pig, stay for Jake Gyllenhaal's wacky turn as the eccentric zoologist, Dr. Johnny Wilcox. Trust us, this is easily one of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now.

Godzilla Minus One

Year: 2023

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Available on: Netflix US/UK

This fresh take on the Godzilla story (aka one of the best monster movies ever made) sends us to war-torn Japan as the country reels from the fallout of World War 2, but the people of Tokyo are about to face a new level of destruction in the form of the titular kaiju. It is up to pilot Kōichi Shikishima to lead the charge against the monster, while he grapples with survivor's guilt and a difficult romantic arrangement.

Godzilla Minus One somehow manages to feel huge in scale, while managing to capture the most intricate, nuanced, and meaningful aspects of the human experience within a frenetic disaster movie. It looks phenomenal, especially the all-important design of the iconic monster; the musical score is off the Richter scale, and it's paced with precision to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout.

Take a bite out of our Godzilla Minus One review for more on this monster movie.

They Cloned Tyrone

Year: 2023

Director: Juel Taylor

Available on: Netflix US/UK

One night, Fontaine (John Boyega) is shot dead in a drug-related gang conflict. The next day, he's seemingly back from the dead, with no memory of the previous night. Together with one of his customers, Slick, (Jamie Foxx), and Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), a sex worker-client of Slick’s, Fontaine begins to uncover a conspiracy that will change his life forever.

They Cloned Tyrone brings out the best of all three of its lead actors, with Foxx delivering one of his funniest performances to date, Boyega going back to Attack the Block vibes, and Parris proving she is far more interesting in quirky genre movies than she is as a superhero. This Netflix Original feels like a modern tale from The Twilight Zone. It's Lovecraftian, almost, but with far more humor. They Cloned Tyrone is one of the most creative pickings that Netflix has to offer at the moment, so it's a must-watch!

Dive into our They Cloned Tyrone review for more details.

Edge of Tomorrow

Year: 2014

Director: Doug Liman

Available on: Netflix US

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in this explosive sci-fi actioner, which puts Major William Cage and Sergeant Rita Vrataski into a Groundhog Day scenario on the frontline of a battle against an alien race known as Mimics. The pair, though cold to each other at first, must work together as they attempt to find a way to defeat the enemy while continually respawning every time they fail and learning from their mistakes.

Any film that goes for the live, die, repeat gimmick risks becoming stale very fast, but Edge of Tomorrow keeps it fresh and exciting every time the mission restarts. Cruise and Blunt are having a lot of fun with it, too, which always helps to elevate the experience for the audience. The film is also on our list of the best alien movies of all time, because yes it's just that fun and good of a watch. Honestly, we can't recommend this Netflix film enough, especially if you have yet to experience the alternate invasion flick.

Learn more about this Tom Cruise classic with our Edge of Tomorrow review .

The Matrix Resurrections

Year: 2021

Director: Lana Wachowski

Available on: Netflix US

If you know sci-fi, you'd know it would be a crime not to put a Matrix movie on this list, especially since Netflix now has The Matrix Resurrections in its library. Almost 20 years after the trilogy-closing Revolutions, Resurrections picks up with Thomas Anderson 60 years after the events of the Machine War, and he now only has a faint memory of his experiences as Neo. But, with an alternate version of Morpheus going rogue, Agent Smith reborn, and Trinity in danger, it's up to a new hero, Bugs, to awaken Neo and take on a new wave of malicious machines.

The Matrix Resurrections would never live up to its predecessors, but it doesn't have to. Lana Wachowski knows that and instead decides to lean into the more meta, self-aware aspects of her fresh story. Resurrections could have ended up being supercilious and gratuitous as a result, but instead, it becomes a surprisingly accomplished balance of emotional moments and much-needed levity.

Read our The Matrix Resurrections review for more information!

Horror

The Babadook

Year: 2014

Director: Jennifer Kent

Available on: Netflix US/UK

Amelia's husband was killed in a car crash while driving to the hospital during her labor. Now, six years later, she is an exhausted, grief-stricken, and struggling single mother to Samuel. The child’s behavior is erratic and destructive, which creates an unhappy and very tense atmosphere between mother and son. It is in this dark pit of despair that the Babadook comes to visit.

The Babadook is a horrible experience, which is a compliment of the highest order for any psychological horror movie. It's an expertly-crafted, claustrophobic, and chaotic affair where the audience feels just as trapped and helpless as Amelia, and the titular demon is truly nightmare-inducing once he’s introduced. It's no surprise Jennifer Kent has gone on to great things since.

Read our five-star The Babadook review if you want to find out more about one of the scariest films on Netflix.

Under the Shadow

Year: 2016

Director: Babak Anvari

Available on: Netflix US/UK

If one parent-child traumatic horror movie wasn't enough for you, we've got another recommendation here, and this time, it comes all the way from Iran, as acclaimed filmmaker Babak Anvari takes us back to '80s war-torn Tehran. There, medical student Shideh and her daughter Dorsa are plagued by an unwelcome and unsettling presence in their home.

Combining the terrors of war in the Middle East with a supernatural possession story is harrowing but a masterful move by Anvari. The technical elements of this unsettling horror are of the highest order, but it is in the sound design that Under the Shadow flourishes. At less than 90 minutes, there's no excuse not to give this one a go… unless you're scared, that is?

It Follows

Year: 2014

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Available on: Netflix US

Born out of a nightmare writer-director David Robert Mitchell used to have when he was younger, It Follows sees a sexually-transmitted curse turning the life of Jay (Maika Monroe) upside down. As a shape-shifting presence that only Jay can see stalks her every move, she must either fight back or pass on the affliction to someone else.

It Follows is easily one of the most creative, stylish, and best horror movies of the 21st Century. The moody aesthetic, intriguing and ambiguous production design (when does this movie take place, no one knows?), and the absolutely killer score from Disasterpeace all come together to create a truly unnerving tension throughout. And, while it's not a film that relies on them, the rare jumpscares here are incredibly effective.

For more stalkerish details, check out our It Follows review .

His House

Year: 2020

Director: Remi Weekes

Available on: Netflix US/UK

Horror movies are brilliant vehicles for tackling some of society’s biggest talking points, and His House wonderfully and creepily hones in on the experiences of refugees in Britain and the way they are treated by the communities they enter. Bol and Rial flee war-torn South Sudan to take asylum in a dingy London flat, but while this new home should be a safe haven, it becomes a terrifying symbol of everything they have left behind.

As far as directorial debuts go, His House is certainly one of the most assured and unique of the 2020s. Remi Weekes imbues his film with the promise of life and the threat of death at every turn, creating a surrealist atmosphere that really will get under your skin. Stars Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu are fascinating to watch and are frighteningly convincing, too.

Jaws

Year: 1975

Director: Steven Spielberg

Available on: Netflix US/UK

Come on, you know what Jaws is about. OK, we'll explain it anyway… Down on Amity Island, the new police chief, Martin Brody, causes a stir when he cries shark, but the townsfolk really should listen to him before it's too late. When it becomes clear that a monster is lurking in the waters, Brody teams up with Hooper and Quint to hunt it down and make the beach safe once more.

Steven Spielberg unleashed an absolute powerhouse of a picture in 1975, and the world of cinema has truly never been the same again. Jaws was the first real blockbuster, becoming a global phenomenon upon its release, and has cemented its status as a staple of any film lover's diet since. From its riveting screenplay and stellar performances to the awe-inspiring cinematography and, of course, the unbearable yet tantalizing suspense that runs throughout, Jaws is one of the very best movies of all time, period.

Want to know more about this classic horror? Read our five-star Jaws review .

For more streaming picks, you can read our lists of the best Netflix shows, the best movies on Disney Plus right now, and the very best HBO Max movies streaming.