David Corenswet has a favorite DC character he'd like Superman to meet next, and we're totally on board with it

Superman hasn't even taken flight just yet, and already David Corenswet has his dream pick for who he'd like his Man of Steel to meet next. During the UK premiere, the man behind The Last Son of Krypton had an interesting idea to get Supes teaming up with a DC character that hasn't appeared on the big screen in live-action (via DCU Updates).

"I think, like a Nightwing character, one of Batman's proteges," explained the new Superman. "I think it would be really cool because Superman has good dad energy. I'd like to see his uncle energy."

Nightwing, of course, is Dick Grayson, Batman's first Robin, before he ditched the red and yellow and went out on his own as a solo superhero. Since then, he's become a popular hero in his own right, with writer Tom Taylor having a massive impact on the flying Grayson's heroic adventures over the last few years. The most prominent version we've seen in live-action thus far was Brendon Thwaites' turn as the character in the short-lived television series, Titans.

While it might be expected that Dick will be left out once more in the new iteration of the DCU coming to screens, he is, in fact, set to appear in one of the most interesting and exciting DC stories in the pipeline. Dynamic Duo is an upcoming movie directed by Arthur Mintz and written by Matthew Aldrich (who penned Coco), blending puppetry with CGI to tell a story focusing on Grayson and the other, more notably aggressive, ex-Robin, Jason Todd. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a while, given that it's scheduled for release in 2028.

Another Robin we can expect to see is Damien Wayne, who will be taken under the wing of his father, Bruce in The Brave and the Bold, which is still in development. For now, though, you can see Superman flying faster than a locomotive into theaters on July 11. For every other upcoming DCU movie and show on the to-do list, head here.