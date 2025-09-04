Superman 2 Man of Tomorrow release date, cast, plot and trailer speculation: Everything we know about the DCU movie
Everything we know so far about James Gunn's Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow
Okay, so Man of Tomorrow isn't technically Superman 2. But James Gunn's next movie is a follow-up to 2025's Superman, and features some very familiar faces returning to the big screen…
The new DCU: Chapter One movie was only just announced, but we're already hyped to return to Gunn's Metropolis. Details are still fairly thin on the ground, as you might expect at this early stage, but there's some interesting new concept art to chew on that teases a very unlikely team-up.
We've got everything you need to know about the next Superman movie, Man of Tomorrow, right here, from the release date to a list of confirmed cast members and our best plot speculation based on what we know from the comics.
Man of Tomorrow release date
The Man of Tomorrow release date is July 9, 2027. Director James Gunn broke the news of the sequel online on September 3, 2025.
Man of Tomorrow plot speculation
As far as the Man of Tomorrow plot is concerned, we only have some concept art to go by so far. The images, shared by Gunn, Corenswet, and Hoult when the movie was first announced (and which you can see below), show Superman and Lex suited up, with Lex in purple and green armor. While the pair are fighting in one of the pieces of art, it seems like they could be teaming up in some of the others, with Supes even holding a screwdriver to apparently help fix Lex's armor in one of them.
Our other clues come from the movie's title. In Alan Moore's 'Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?', we follow Superman's final days on Earth as he pays a visit to several of his enemies and other familiar faces. Could the stakes be about to get a lot higher for Corenswet's Man of Steel?
Man of Tomorrow cast
There are only two confirmed Man of Tomorrow cast members so far: David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult.
However, Hawkgirl star Isabela Merced seemingly teased her return in an Instagram post following the movie's announcement, which would suggest that the rest of the Justice Gang (Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, and Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho) will also be back. We can also expect Rachel Brosnahan to be back as Lois Lane.
We'll keep the list below updated with every confirmed cast member:
- David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman
- Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor
Is there a Man of Tomorrow trailer?
No, there isn't a Man of Tomorrow trailer yet. Cameras haven't started rolling and, at this early stage, there's no confirmed date for filming to start, so it's likely we'll have a while to wait before we get our first glimpse of the movie. The first Superman trailer debuted in December 2024 ahead of a July 2025 release, so we can hopefully expect to see a Man of Tomorrow teaser at the end of 2026.
