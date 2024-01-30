Superman: Legacy release date, cast, and everything you need to know about the upcoming DC movie

Superman: Legacy is soaring into theaters next year – and, while there's not a lot of concrete information out there about the new movie just yet, there's still plenty to tide us over while we wait.

The film will be both scripted and directed by James Gunn, one of the architects of the new DCU, and it already has its main cast locked. There's still no trailer or official plot synopsis, though, but there are some tantalizing tidbits to go off of in the meantime.

We've rounded up everything there is to know about Superman: Legacy below, from the release date to the cast and much more besides. So, for all you need to know, check out our guide right here. Up, up, and away!

Superman: Legacy will release on July 11, 2025. Despite the WGA writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, which both took place in 2023, the film hasn't been delayed and is sticking to its original release date.

Superman: Legacy plot

Not much is known about the plot of Superman: Legacy just yet, but we do have some basics to go off.

The main thing we know is that the film will focus on a young Clark Kent as a reporter at The Daily Planet, and it will look at Clark Kent balancing his Kryptonian and human heritage. It also won't be an origin story.

Beyond that, the film is a bit of a mystery, though from the cast (more on that below) we can assume that Lex Luthor might be the villain of the movie, and that other key DC characters will be making appearances.

Superman: Legacy cast

Superman: Legacy is shaking up to have a fairly stacked cast. Here's who's part of the line-up so far:

David Corenswet – Superman

– Superman Nicholas Hoult – Lex Luthor

– Lex Luthor Rachel Brosnahan – Lois Lane

– Lois Lane Skyler Gisondo – Jimmy Olsen

– Jimmy Olsen Isabela Merced – Hawkgirl

– Hawkgirl Nathan Fillion – Guy Gardner

– Guy Gardner Edi Gathegi – Mister Terrific

– Mister Terrific Anthony Carrigan – Metamorpho

Sean Gunn has also been cast as Maxwell Lord in the DCU, though it's currently unclear if he'll be showing up in Superman: Legacy – similarly, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will play Supergirl, but it's not known for certain if she'll be appearing in this film.

Is Superman: Legacy connected to any other DC films? And what happened to Henry Cavill?

Superman: Legacy is the first film of the new DCU, which begins with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. This is totally different to the old DCEU, which began with Man of Steel, starring Henry Cavill, and ended with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new universe is a reboot for the DC cinematic franchise, and it has no connection to the old set of films. It is, however, connected to the rest of the DCU – which begins with the animated show Creature Commandos on Max.

As for Cavill, he played Superman in the old DCEU, and, despite announcing his return to the role after his Black Adam post-credits scene appearance, is no longer the Man of Steel. You can read our full breakdown on what happened with Henry Cavill as Superman through the link.

For everything the DCU has in store, see our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.