Henry Cavill confirms Superman return: "The dawn of hope renewed"

Henry Cavill has officially confirmed his return as Superman. Now, be warned that the following will delve into Black Adam spoilers…

That's right, Cavill is back in the red cape. The actor took to Instagram to confirm the news with a post including a video and a picture of him suited up as the Man of Steel, accompanied by the caption: "A very small taste of what's to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

"I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman," Cavill says in the video, after explaining he held off addressing his return to give people a chance to watch Black Adam first. "And the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. So there's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Cavill appears as Superman very briefly in the Black Adam post-credits scene, approaching DC's newest anti-hero and telling him, "We should talk." The movie ends before Black Adam replies, but Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up a potential Black Adam vs. Superman clash in the future, so watch this space.

Warner Bros. is also reportedly keen on Cavill starring in another Superman solo movie, though the project is in the very early stages, and the actor doesn't seem to have officially signed on just yet.

Before Black Adam, the last time Cavill played Superman was 2017's Justice League (barring his appearance in the Snyder Cut), and he first played the role way back in 2013's Man of Steel.

What's next for Clark Kent remains to be seen – but in the meantime, if you're up to speed on Black Adam, check out our spoilery guides on: