Next Superman movie: will Henry Cavill return in Man of Steel 2?

Who will be the star of the next Superman movie? There's been a lot of chatter about Henry Cavill's Superman lately, but is he returning to the DCEU for Man of Steel 2? Both fair questions considering the numerous conflicting reports over the years. Yet, for the first time in years, it seems a likely possibility that Cavill could don the red cape once more.

To explain any further would involve Black Adam spoilers, so consider this your spoiler warning before you read the below. But we've got everything you need to know about a potential Cavill return right here – including the lowdown on the other Superman projects that are in the works.

Is Henry Cavill back as Superman in Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson has been teasing a Superman vs. Black Adam showdown in the future, but can one ever happen? Well, thanks to the Black Adam post-credits scene, the answer is yes. In the stinger, Cavill's Superman arrives to talk to Black Adam. The Kryptonian hero says it's "been a while since anyone made the world this nervous," of course referring to the stir he himself caused, and says "We should talk." Teth-Adam smirks, and the scene ends there.

Will there be a Superman vs. Black Adam fight?

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

It certainly seems like there could be a showdown between Superman and Black Adam on the horizon. But, according to Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia, that's not the only thing planned.

"It's never been about a one off or just about a fight," Garcia told CinemaBlend (opens in new tab). "No, it's about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides."

That doesn't mean we definitely won't see a battle happen someday, though. "Hopefully they're going to clash at some point, but it's not just about a 'one fight' situation," he continued. "That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."

Johnson has also been hyping up a potential showdown. "We will create Black Adam for him to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet," Johnson told Jake's Takes (opens in new tab). "The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the side lines for too long."

Is Henry Cavill back as Superman? Will there be a Man of Steel 2?

(Image credit: Warner Bros/DC)

The Black Adam post-credits scene marks the first time since 2017's Justice League (barring his appearance in the Snyder Cut) that Cavill has played Superman. It's unclear if he's back for good, but a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) says Warner Bros. is very keen on getting Cavill back for another solo movie.

The film "would essentially be Man of Steel 2" and has prolific DC producer Charles Roven attached, while the search is already on for writers. Per the report, there is a wish list, with the Mission: Impossible franchise's Christopher McQuarrie name-checked on it. Don't hold your breath, though, because, according to THR's sources, no official contact with McQuarrie has occurred and it may not be a realistic prospect considering he's busy with the next Mission: Impossible movies. It also seems Cavill isn't officially onboard the project yet, either.

"I'm not sure what's going on in that regard," Garcia told CinemaBlend when asked if Cavill is signed up to play Superman again in more DC movies. "He wanted to come back, we wanted him to come back, and we wanted to make sure that we were able to establish that [his] character exists in the same universe as Black Adam. We have large ambitions for things we'd like to do, however all of these items are still in the works so I am unable to provide exact updates. But just know that we are fighting for it."

What other Superman projects are in the works?

(Image credit: Eli Ade/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

There are two other Superman projects currently in the works. One is a movie set to be produced by J.J. Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. It will reportedly feature a Black Superman and THR describes it as having "a multidecade-spanning story." That was previously believed to be the future of Superman on the big screen, but following some changes at Warner Bros. that no longer appears to be the case. If the movie does happen, it will most likely take place in an alternative DC universe, similar to The Batman and Joker.

The other Superman project is an HBO Max TV show from producer Michael B. Jordan, who may also play the main character. The show wouldn't focus on Clark Kent, but instead Val-Zod – he took up the mantle of Superman on an alternate Earth in the comics. There's been no official word on the series happening, and those Warner Bros. shakeups may have spelled doom for the series as the studio puts an emphasis on its big heroes appearing in cinemas.

