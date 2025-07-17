James Gunn reveals more about the greenlit DC movie that he scrapped over script issues: "We can’t make this film. We can’t. It’s not good. We know it’s not good"

James Gunn has revealed more about the DCU movie that was scrapped due to issues with the script, even though a director was already attached.

Last month, the DC Studios co-CEO revealed that he'd "killed" a project that had already been greenlit because "the screenplay wasn't ready," although which project that might have been remains under wraps.

"We had a movie that was greenlit. We got [the] second draft and [the] third draft, and it just wasn't changing. It wasn't getting better," Gunn said in a new interview with NPR. "It was staying in the same place. And I said, we can't make this film. We can't. It's not good. We know it's not good.

"Just because we have a good director attached and a good screenwriter, it doesn't mean the script is working. Everyone is going to be upset at the end of this. It's going to come out, the movie's not going to be good. Director's going to look bad, screenwriter's going to look bad and we're going to look bad. So I don't want to have this. We're not going to make the movie. And so we killed it."

The DCU just kicked off its theatrical arm with Superman, a new take on the Man of Steel starring David Corenswet opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. A Supergirl movie is also on the way next summer, and a Clayface film will start production later this year.

Superman is out now in theaters.