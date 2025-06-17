James Gunn proved the DCU's commitment to quality by scrapping a movie that was "ready to go" because the "screenplay wasn't ready"

James Gunn has revealed that he scrapped a DC movie that was ready to be shot in the name of quality – since the script just wasn't where it needed to be.

"We just killed a project," he told Rolling Stone. "Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn't ready. And I couldn't do a movie where the screenplay's not good. And we've been really lucky so far, because Supergirl's script was so fucking good off the bat. And then Lanterns came in, and the script was so fucking good. Clayface, same thing. So fucking good. So we have these scripts that we've been really lucky with or wise in our choices or whatever the combination is."

Next up for the DCU is Superman, which stars Henry Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. Rachel Brosnahan is Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor. The next film after that is Supergirl, recently retitled from Superman: Woman of Tomorrow.

As for Clayface, Mike Flanagan penned the original script, which is reportedly being rewritten by Drive scribe Hossein Amini. "I'm not directing it, and that filmmaker will need to make it their own," Flanagan has said. "I know that they're doing work on the script. I'm off doing other things now, I really hope it remains true to the spirit of what I wanted it to be. But it's not my movie, so I'll be in the audience with you, anxious to see how it comes out."

Superman arrives in theaters this July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else the DCU has in store.