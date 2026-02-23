James Gunn says the DCU's upcoming Wonder Woman project is "definitely not" cancelled

"It's just one insanely wrong thing after the other"

Looks like we may still be getting that Wonder Woman prequel series after all...

After an online rumor suggested that the upcoming Paradise Lost TV show, which is set to explore what the Amazons were up to before Diana Prince arrived on Themyscira, was no longer moving forward, DC Studios boss James Gunn took to social media to say that it had "definitely not" been scrapped.

