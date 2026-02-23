James Gunn says the DCU's upcoming Wonder Woman project is "definitely not" cancelled

Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Looks like we may still be getting that Wonder Woman prequel series after all...
After an online rumor suggested that the upcoming Paradise Lost TV show, which is set to explore what the Amazons were up to before Diana Prince arrived on Themyscira, was no longer moving forward, DC Studios boss James Gunn took to social media to say that it had "definitely not" been scrapped.
"Jesus, I go on Threads for the first time in weeks and it's just one insanely wrong thing after the other. What is going on?" he wrote.
The initial report of Paradise Lost's supposed cancellation came in February, when Geek Buddies podcaster John Rocha claimed: "Sources are telling me that DC was meeting with writers for Paradise Lost, was taking pitches for Paradise Lost, but they've been informed that the project is dead. Paradise Lost is dead. Will not be happening as a TV show. And not dead in the sense of like, well, they're just going to wait for a script.
"[It's] no longer an active development. Dead, and that is a massive bit of news because I think a lot of people felt that it was a little weird that you were going to do a Themyscira show but not have Wonder Woman in it."
Next up in the DCU is Supergirl, which was directed by Craig Gillespie and sees House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock reprise her role as the Man of Steel's cousin Kara Zor-El, following her cameo in last year's Superman. Plot details are relatively under wraps so far, but if the trailer's anything to go by, it'll largely be focused on Kara's difficulty adjusting to life on Earth following the destruction of her home planet, Krypton.
David Krumholtz, Eve Ridley, Emily Beecham, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Jason Momoa round out the supporting cast. It releases on June 26.
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.
