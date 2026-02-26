6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (February 27 - March 1)

In our list of the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming are some huge TV returns that will keep you busy all weekend long. From period romances to adventure flicks and kaiju action, our recommendations for the last days of February are diverse and exciting – which means there's something for everyone.

Below, we've put together a list of 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are some of the best streaming services. This time around, we've included some titles that should be on your radar, like the new seasons of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Paradise, as well as new episodes of Bridgerton season 4.

While we keep an eye on all upcoming movies releasing in cinemas, and all those new shows still to arrive on our screens in 2026, it's time to choose the perfect watch for this weekend. What's it going to be?

New movies

The Bluff (Prime Video)

The Bluff - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

A project developed by Amazon MGM Studios and The Russo Brothers' production company AGBO, The Bluff is the pirate action movie you didn't know you needed and that it might surprise you this weekend. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban, this R-rated film doesn't pull any punches, described by the streamer as a "gritty, adrenaline-fueled action-adventure about family, survival, and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love."

Set in the 19th century, The Bluff follows Ercell 'Bloody Mary' Bodden (Chopra), a former seafaring raider who, after escaping a violent past, has found peace in the Caribbean alongside her husband (Ismael Cruz Cordova), her son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). Their idyllic existence comes to an end when a menacing captain whom Ercell worked for (Urban) shows up seeking revenge.

The Bluff is available on Amazon Prime from February 25. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

New TV shows

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Bridgerton Season 4 | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

So, will Benedict and Sophie's love rise above society conventions and class struggles? There are four new episodes ahead to find out, as part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 is now available to stream. In the first part of the season, we saw the second Bridgerton son falling for a mysterious lady in silver, and then falling again for an extraordinarily smart and fascinating maid. As viewers know, both are the same woman, and Benedict will have to defy everything he's known all his life to be with her.

Get ready for a second part packed with romantic drama, steamy moments (the bath scene is upon us!) and the return of Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as the fan-favorite couple Anthony and Kate. And that's not all – Netflix's hit period romance will set up the next season, which will focus on yet another Bridgerton sibling.

Bridgerton season 4 is now available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 (Apple TV)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV

"To destroy a monster, it takes another monster," says Kurt Russell's elder Lee Shaw in the trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2, and that's all we need to hear to know that the new episodes are going to be a kaiju fest. Kong and Godzilla are back on the screen together in the Apple TV show, and they will need all their might to face the mysterious new monster Titan X.

Per the official synopsis, season two "will pick up with the fate of Monarch – and the world – hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe – all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon." Along with the returning cast, the show is welcoming Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premieres on Apple TV on February 27. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Paradise season 2 (Hulu)

Paradise Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

It's hard to talk about Paradise season 2 without spoiling the mindblowing events of the previous season, but we're going to try for the sake of those viewers who still have to catch up with one of the most unexpected shows airing today. The Hulu series sees Sterling K. Brown starring as Xavier Collins, a secret service agent investigating the murder of a former president (played by James Marsden) in a closed community isolated from the dangers of the outside world.

In the new episodes, Xavier will need to adapt to a new reality as he meets some new major characters, played by Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty. Creator Dan Fogelman told fans to brace themselves for an "intense, surprising and emotional" season 2 (via EW). We have been warned.

Paradise season 2 premieres on Hulu on February 23. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Portobello (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

If you're looking for a documentary to watch this weekend, you might want to take a look at HBO Max's new miniseries Portobello. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Marco Bellocchio, it's been widely praised by critics, with The Wall Street Journal calling it "television with teeth."

Based on the 2016 book Lettere a Francesca, the show takes audiences back to 1980s Italy, telling the story of the infamous miscarriage of justice involving the king of Italian television at the time, Enzo Tortora. "The Irpinia earthquake delivers the final blow to the already fragile balance of the New Organized Camorra criminal organization," reads the official synopsis. "Giovanni Pandico, a trusted friend of crime boss Raffaele Cutolo and a regular viewer of Portobello, decides to repent. Interrogated by the judges, he names an unexpected person: Enzo Tortora."

Portobello premiered on HBO Max on February 20. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead (Disney Plus)

Next On Disney+ | February 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney+

If you are one of those viewers who love to dive into the most unusual documentaries about ancient times, we have one for you to enjoy this weekend – Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead. Now on Disney+, the series sees Professor Suzannah Lipscomb, known for unearthing secrets of our collective past, exploring some of the greatest death mysteries of all time.

From Cleopatra to Genghis Khan, Lipscomb "uses cutting-edge science and compelling detective work to reveal the truth behind the deaths of history's most famous figures," according to the official logline.

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead is available to watch on Disney+ from February 27. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

