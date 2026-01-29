6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (January 30 - February 1)

Our list of the best new movies and shows to watch over the weekend on streaming is packed with highly anticipated releases, from the return of Bridgerton to a new MCU show. As January comes to an end and we get ready to embrace the second month of 2026, it's important to have our watchlist up to date and full of must-see titles.

Below, we've put together a list of 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are the best streaming services out there. This time around, we're recommending an Oscar hopeful praised by critics, a buddy cop comedy starring two huge Hollywood stars, and the return of a fan-favorite sitcom.

Ready to find your next watch? As we keep an eye on all those upcoming movies and new shows and enjoy a season of extraordinary new anime on Crunchyroll, here are our picks for the best new releases of the week.

New TV shows

Bridgerton season 4 (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Dear gentle readers, Bridgerton is back! Netflix's hit period romance series releases the first part of season 4 this week, with Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) taking the lead following Daphne, Anthony and Colin's romance stories in previous seasons. An adaptation of Julia Quinn's third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, the story will follow the second son's romance with a maid named Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha).

Also starring Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie and Katie Leung, with Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan reprising their respective roles, the plot sees Benedict falling for the Lady in Silver at a masked dance while he was being pressured to find a wife. As you might have guessed, it's inspired by Cinderella!

Bridgerton season 4 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix from January 29. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Wonder Man (Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The MCU's new show is going to surprise you. Created by Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man is the debut of Simon Williams (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in the franchise. In comics, Wonder Man has a variety of powers that have evolved over the course of his character history, so we're excited to see how this onscreen version is going to deliver something unexpected for fans.

Per the logline, "Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film Wonder Man."

Wonder Man premieres on Disney Plus on January 27. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Shrinking season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Shrinking fans rejoice! Season 3 of the Apple TV show has premiered this week, with the main characters returning and some high-profile cast additions joining the usual shenanigans. Co-created by lead star Jason Segel, Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, the new episodes will add Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox to the line-up.

With Harrison Ford also back as therapist Paul Rhoades, the new season follows the previous installments' studies about grief and forgiveness, with the story now focusing on how to move forward. In the first trailer, we saw Jimmy struggling to let himself find love and be loved again, while Gaby is feeling stuck and Alice navigates college.

Shrinking season 3 premieres on Apple TV Plus on January 28. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Rose Byrne is one of this year's top contenders for the Academy Award for Best Actress thanks to her powerful performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, which is available to watch on HBO Max this weekend. With critics describing it as a "fever dream immersion into parental stress," the film has had an overwhelmingly positive reception and it's one of the must-watch titles of the season.

Per the official logline, "With her life crashing down around her, Linda (Byrne) attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person, and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist."

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is available on HBO Max from January 30. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

The Wrecking Crew (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

If you're looking for a fun watch on streaming, Prime Video might just have the perfect pick – a new action comedy film starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Now available to watch, The Wrecking Crew sees both stars coming together with lots of charisma and some highly entertaining action scenes.

Helmed by Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto, the buddy cop action comedy follows two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Momoa) and James (Bautista), who are forced to reunite after their father's mysterious death. "As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way," reads the official synopsis.

The Wrecking Crew is available to watch on Amazon Prime from January 28. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Wicked Little Letters (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

In GamesRadar+ we described it as "an ultimately rather cosy tale of British eccentricity" with "a superb cast," and we still stand by it! Wicked Little Letters is a hilarious and highly entertaining watch where Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley insult each other for almost two hours. What else could you ask for?

Based on a real-life 1920s scandal, the film is set in the English coastal town of Littlehampton, where residents begin receiving a series of foul-mouthed anonymous letters. Everyone wants to blame Irish immigrant and single mum Rose (Buckley), particularly her pious neighbor and victim Edith (Colman) and her religious parents (Timothy Spall, Gemma Jones), but young police officer Gladys (Anjana Vasan) is determined to find the truth.

Wicked Little Letters is available to watch on Hulu from January 27. For more, read our Wicked Little Letters review, and check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

