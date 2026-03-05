6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 6-8)

From sci-fi action to the perfect blend of comedy and drama, these are the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming this weekend. It's hard to believe we are in March already, and that we've had two full months of outstanding streaming releases, from the new Bridgerton season to the return of some of the best anime shows now airing.

Below, we've put together a list of 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are some of the best streaming services. This time around, we've included a new movie starring Reacher star Alan Ritchson on Netflix, and a new Sherlock Holmes show on Prime Video.

Don't forget to keep an eye on all upcoming movies releasing in cinemas, and all those new shows still to arrive on our screens in 2026, as we help you choose the perfect watch for this weekend.

New movies

War Machine (Netflix)

WAR MACHINE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Alan Ritchson, known for his role as Jack Reacher in Prime Video's hit action series Reacher, stars in this new action movie that will have you on the edge of your seat (at least that's what the first trailer teased). Directed by Patrick Hughes, this new Netflix film gives very strong Predator vibes, but at a bigger scale.

Also starring Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, and Esai Morales, the film is set "during the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection" as "an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat." Ritchson's Ranger, codenamed '81', will have to lead his squad of trainees in a seemingly hopeless battle against some kind of giant mech of undetermined origin.

War Machine is available to stream on Netflix from March 6. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

New TV shows

Young Sherlock (Prime Video)

Young Sherlock - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

After leading Robert Downey Jr.'s take on Sherlock Holmes in the 2009 movie and its sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, filmmaker Guy Ritchie is back once again to the world created by Arthur Conan Doyle. This time, we're going all the way back to Holmes' youth, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin starring as the beloved sleuth alongside Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth.

Based on Andrew Lane’s spin-off book series, Young Sherlock sees the character getting disgraced after being wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his freedom. In his first-ever case as a detective, Sherlock will have to uncover a global conspiracy that will change his life forever and will set him on the path towards Baker Street.

Young Sherlock premieres on Amazon Prime on March 4. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Rooster (HBO Max)

Rooster | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Ted Lasso and Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence is back with another dramedy, and we can't wait to sink our teeth into it. Premiering on Sunday, Rooster stars Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai, and it's set to run for ten episodes in this first season co-created by Matt Tarses.

Set on a college campus, Rooster follows a famous author (Carell) and his complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). When her husband (Dunster) leaves her for a graduate student (Tsai) as her life unravels, her father decides to show up to help her, although instead he seems to have his own existential crisis.

Rooster premieres on HBO Max on March 8. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

The Hunt (Apple TV)

The Hunt — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV

After an unexpected delay due to plagiarism allegations, The Hunt has finally premiered on Apple TV, and it's packed with action and suspense. The French six-episode series was created by Cédric Anger based on the novel Shoot by Douglas Fairbairn.

Per Deadline, the show follows Franck (Benoît Magimel) and his longtime friends as they go on one of their hunting weekend trips together. However, one Sunday, "they come across another group of hunters who start targeting them without explanation. When one of their party is shot, Franck's friends strike back, sending an attacker to the ground. Barely managing to escape, the four friends keep the event a secret. Franck tries to go back to his life as usual alongside his wife Krystel (Mélanie Laurent), but in the next few days, he starts to feel like he and his friends are being watched, or worse, tracked by hunters who are now hell-bent on revenge."

The Hunt premieres on Apple TV on March 4. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

R.J. Decker (Hulu)

Official Series Trailer | RJ Decker - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you can't resist a detective series, you might want to take a look at R.J. Decker on Hulu. Inspired by Carl Hiaasen’s novel Double Whammy and written by Elementary's Rob Doherty, the ABC show sees Underworld star Scott Speedman leading the cast alongside Jaina Lee Ortiz, Bevin Bru, Kevin Rankin and Adelaide Clemens.

Per the logline, "R.J. Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally… or his one-way ticket back to prison."

RJ Decker is available to stream on Hulu from March 4. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Frankenweenie (Disney Plus)

Frankenweenie - From Tim Burton - First Trailer | Official Disney HD - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney+

To celebrate the release of The Bride! in cinemas this weekend, we've decided to include a different kind of Frankenstein story on this week's list. Tim Burton's stop-motion animated film Frankenweenie takes inspiration from Mary Shelley's iconic character to tell a beautiful (and monstrous) story about the undying love of a boy for his dog.

With the voice cast including huge stars like Winona Ryder, Martin Short, Martin Landau and the late Catherine O'Hara, the film follows Victor after the unexpected loss of his beloved dog Sparky. Devastated, Victor "harnesses the power of science to bring his best friend back to life – with just a few minor adjustments," reads the synopsis. "He tries to hide his home-sewn creation, but when Sparky gets out, Victor's fellow students, teachers and the entire town all learn that getting a new 'leash on life' can be monstrous."

Frankenweenie is available to watch on Disney+. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

