After a plane and a train, the showrunner of Apple's Hijack jokes season 3 could be set "on a boat", "on an e-bike", "in the back of a limo," or even "a submarine"

Hijack showrunner Jim Field Smith isn't quite ready to say that he'll be jumping into season 3 now that season 2 has reached its finale. But he's keeping his options open about where it could take place, including some absurd ideas and some potentially compelling ones as well.

"If Apple decide they want another bite of the Hijack cherry, the question I will always ask is, what story is there for Sam? Not, where can we do it, but why?" Smith tells Variety. "Of course, yeah, it could be on a boat. It could be on an e-bike, it could be in the back of a limo, it could be, you know, a submarine. Or it could transcend the Hijack format and it could move into a different arena. But that's what I mean. The precinct is kind of irrelevant. It's more about 'Where could Sam go?'"

Smith says he doesn't "really think so much like that" when asked if he's been brainstorming any actual plots for season 3 yet, saying that he prefers to consider whether there's a good story for lead character Sam Nelson (Idris Elba).

"I don't really think so much like that. I think more like, is there more story for Sam? It's not so much like, 'Oh, could we do it again?' Because, of course, you can do it again," Smith explains. "Do I want to do it again, that's a different conversation. Right now I've literally just delivered this season."

Hijack seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Apple TV Plus. While we wait for more news on season 3, check out our guide to the best new TV shows heading our way.