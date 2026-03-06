After a plane and a train, the showrunner of Apple's Hijack jokes season 3 could be set "on a boat", "on an e-bike", "in the back of a limo," or even "a submarine"

Hijack showrunner Jim Field Smith discusses his thoughts on whether there will be a season 3

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson in Hijack season 2.
Hijack showrunner Jim Field Smith isn't quite ready to say that he'll be jumping into season 3 now that season 2 has reached its finale. But he's keeping his options open about where it could take place, including some absurd ideas and some potentially compelling ones as well.

"If Apple decide they want another bite of the Hijack cherry, the question I will always ask is, what story is there for Sam? Not, where can we do it, but why?" Smith tells Variety. "Of course, yeah, it could be on a boat. It could be on an e-bike, it could be in the back of a limo, it could be, you know, a submarine. Or it could transcend the Hijack format and it could move into a different arena. But that's what I mean. The precinct is kind of irrelevant. It's more about 'Where could Sam go?'"

