A Severance prequel, anyone? This latest Severance update shows Apple is learning all the wrong lessons

The work surrounding Severance's future is mysterious and important – but the latest update from the Apple TV sensation doesn't sound promising to me.

As reported by Deadline, Apple has now acquired the rights for Severance from studio Fifth Season.

While news of IP transference might see your eyes glaze over as if you were reciting the Compunction Statement in the Break Room, talk of Severance's future plans might make you light up a little more.

According to the outlet, the plan is very much for Severance to run for 'at least' four seasons, with a fifth season unlikely at this current stage.

It's beyond that, though, where things get interesting (or worrying, depending on your perspective).

Creator Dan Erickson and executive producer/director Ben Stiller are reportedly open to expanding the Severance universe. If not quite reaching MCU levels of critical mass, there is suggestion from Deadline of prequels, spinoffs and foreign versions of the show.

Mystery box shows are always hard to keep at a high, satisfying level – just ask Lost. But the prospect of prequels and spin-offs, peeling back layers of Lumon even further, could run counter to everything that makes Severance so appealing. If everything is explained, what is there to keep coming back for? Besides, hinting at the likes of Cobel's traumatic past rather than outright following it only enriches the characters in the long run.

Still, Erickson and Stiller haven't made many creative missteps to date, so there could be a Better Call Saul-style gem just waiting to be mined from the potential franchise plans.

In the short-term, there are plans afoot to start shooting Severance season 3 this summer. After the years-long wait between Severance seasons 1 and 2, some of which stalled its early narrative momentum, that gives us fresh hope that we could return to the winding corridors of Lumon by the end of 2027.

