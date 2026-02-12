A Severance prequel, anyone? This latest Severance update shows Apple is learning all the wrong lessons

Severance could reportedly expand beyond the planned four seasons – including prequels and spin-offs

Adam Scott in Severance
(Image credit: Apple)

The work surrounding Severance's future is mysterious and important – but the latest update from the Apple TV sensation doesn't sound promising to me.

As reported by Deadline, Apple has now acquired the rights for Severance from studio Fifth Season.

Mystery box shows are always hard to keep at a high, satisfying level – just ask Lost. But the prospect of prequels and spin-offs, peeling back layers of Lumon even further, could run counter to everything that makes Severance so appealing. If everything is explained, what is there to keep coming back for? Besides, hinting at the likes of Cobel's traumatic past rather than outright following it only enriches the characters in the long run.

