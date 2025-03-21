Severance season 3: Everything we know so far about the potential return of the Apple TV Plus show

Severance season 3 could well be on the horizon if the show's creators have anything to say about it. While an official renewal hasn't yet been announced by Apple TV Plus, all signs are pointing to more of the hugely popular sci-fi series. The season 2 finale further proved the series is one of the best Apple TV Plus shows around and left us pretty desperate to find out what will happen next.

Of course, we may be in for a bit of a wait though, given the three-year gap between the first two seasons. But for more on what a potential season 3 release date might look like, as well as all of the speculation about cast and plot, we've compiled an ultimate guide below. We've also trawled through everything that the cast and crew have to say about the show's future as well as all the hints at what might happen next. Be warned though, we'll be getting into big spoilers from the Severance season 2 finale below – so make sure you've seen 'Cold Harbor' before reading on.

While you're here, check out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus movies to watch right now.

Will there be a Severance season 3?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance season 3 hasn't yet been greenlit, but it seems that early work has already started on the show. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter back in February, executive producer Ben Stiller suggested that a writers' room was already underway.

In March 2025, Stiller confirmed that plans would be announced very soon when asked if it would take another three years to get a third season. "No, no, the plan is not, definitely not," Stiller shared on the New Heights podcast. "No, the plan is not and hopefully we'll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that."

This echoes his sentiments from November 2024, too, when he told Collider: "You have a responsibility to the audience that you're going somewhere with it. That’s always been a part of it for us, really understanding where it's heading to, and Apple's been really supportive of that and been sensitive to what the story is and not saying, 'Okay, this is something that has to keep going as long as it's successful.' It should go as long as the story goes, and that's something we have an idea of, and we're working towards as we're starting up our season 3 work."

Stiller also told The New York Times that they "have an end" for the series. "I think we now know exactly how many seasons, which I won't say", he explained in early January 2025. In short, all signs are looking good for renewal. Watch this space.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apple)

Working out when exactly Severance season 3 may hit our screens without a renewal is a little bit trickier. Based on the news that a writers' room may have started at the beginning of the year, it seems to suggest we're a little further along than originally thought. However, with a show like Severance, we can only imagine how much work needs to be done to work out stories and scripts.

Looking at past season gaps also isn't especially helpful. The second season was announced on the same week as the season 1 finale, back in April 2022, but it only arrived in February 2025, almost three years later. It was impacted by numerous Hollywood strikes, including the writers' and actors' strikes, which delayed it significantly, but still it's one of the longer waits between seasons we've seen on a TV show.

If work has already begun on writing Severance season 3, as Stiller suggests, we might be in for a shorter wait this time around. However, we'd bank on it still being around 2 years at least, given the huge production of making the stunning show. So currently, our best bet is we won't see it until around 2027, but listen, we'd love to be proven wrong.

Severance season 3 cast speculation

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Almost everyone made it out of Severance season 2 alive, more or less. However, that doesn't mean that everyone will necessarily be coming back. One big question mark lingers around John Turturro coming back as Irving Bailiff. While he's a huge part of the show, the penultimate episode saw him heading off on a path unknown per Burt's orders and he didn't appear at all in the season finale. Could this be the last we see of Irving – and, by extension, Burt (Christopher Walken)?

Another character whose future is somewhat unknown is Eustice Huang, played by Sarah Bock. Even though she appears in the new artwork on the severed floor in the finale, her role actually came to the end in the penultimate episode when she finished the Wintertide Fellowship. She was sent away somewhere following this, so it's unclear if she'll be coming back.

One character who it feels like we've definitely seen the last of is Mr. Drummond, played by Darri Ólafsson, with the imposing Lumon enforcer not making it to the end credits. Despite surviving the onslaught of violence from Lorne (Gwendoline Christie), when Mark took him down from the severed floor, his reflexes caused him to fire the bolt pistol, killing him and leaving him bleeding out on the lower level.

As it stands, here's our best guess at who might be in the Severance season 3 cast.

Adam Scott – Mark Scout

Zach Cherry – Dylan George

Britt Lower – Helly Riggs

Tramell Tillman – Seth Milchick

Jen Tullock – Devon Scout-Hale

Dichen Lachman – Gemma Scout

Patricia Arquette – Harmony Cobel

Michael Chernus – Ricken Hale

John Turturro – Irving Bailiff (TBC)

Christopher Walken – Burt Goodman (TBC)

Sydney Cole Alexander – Natalie Kalen

Karen Aldridge – Asal Reghabi

Michael Siberry – Jame Eagan

Merritt Wever – Gretchen George

Robby Benson – Dr. Mauer

Sarah Bock – Eustice Huang (TBC)

Severance season 3 plot speculation

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Nothing official has been announced about if Severance season 3 is even happening, let alone what the plot will be. However, the Severance season 2 finale does give us some idea about what could be next on the horizon should the sci-fi series return.

In the dramatic final episode, we saw Mark S and Mark Scout come face-to-face, well video-to-video, as the pair had a very telling conversation at the birthing cabin. Outie Mark asked innie Mark for help to try and get Gemma out of Lumon, where she's being kept in a floor below the severed floor. However, things didn't go quite to plan as innie Mark pointed out that what he was essentially asking of him was to sacrifice himself and the life he has, including the woman he's in love with, Helly.

He eventually agrees to go back into Lumon to complete 'Cold Harbor', which we learn is actually about creating new identities for Gemma to enter on her floor. When he does, Milchick organizes an extravagant party for him before Helly manages to trap the floor manager in the bathroom and give Mark the chance to go and rescue Gemma. Mark does this, accidentally killing Drummond along the way, having a brief reunion with his wife as outie Mark before taking her back up to the severed floor and out of the exit. However, he doesn't follow her through, instead staying innie Mark and reuniting with Helly.

Now, season 3 will likely have to deal with the repercussions of such a move as it's not entirely clear what Mark's plan would be – is he planning to try and stay inside Lumon from here on out? Surely as soon as Mark returns to the outside world, outie Mark is going to forget all about reintegration and returning to work.

Also, how will Lumon choose to deal with such a huge disaster? As outie Mark points out, this could very well be the end of them. For one, we can't see Milchick making it out with his job intact – and Jame Eagan seems particularly concerned if his loud repeated expletives are anything to go by.

There are plenty of other loose storylines to tie up too, should a third season go ahead. For one, where exactly has Irving gone – and will we see him again? Then there's the case of Dylan G, whose innie has told him that he can resign if he wants to, but he hopes that he won't. Harmony was also clearly on a mission too before she got sidetracked by Mark and Devon so what was her plan with the proof that she masterminded the severance chip?

Plus, there’s the whole implication of what will happen, not just to the Lumon building itself, but to the world at large. You might remember that, in Severance season 1 episode 3, there’s a news broadcast (featuring none other than our girl Natalie) where the anchor mentions that a woman got pregnant "when her company became severed." This implies that Lumon's severed procedure has been used in several companies, potentially worldwide. Yes, Lumon owns the town Mark and co. live in as well as Harmony’s hometown, but this might be an international fiasco. There’s also a brief mention in season 2 of Lumon's international branch.

Given how secretive all those involved in the show are, we're not expecting to have any concrete answers soon. So in the meantime, we might just have to stick to our theories…

Is there a Severance season 3 trailer?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

No, there is no Severance season 3 trailer as it hasn't even been renewed by Apple yet. Once it is, we will still be waiting a while until we see any new footage. Usually a trailer arrives a few months before the show is released so we'll have a better idea once filming begins on the new season.

For more, read our Severance season 2 review and check out our Severance season 2 ending explained.