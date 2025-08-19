Ben Stiller won't direct any episodes of Severance season 3, but he says he's "not going anywhere": "I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve"

Ben Stiller won't direct any episodes of Severance season 3, but he's assured fans that he's still involved with the next installment of the Apple TV show behind the scenes.

"These things take time to come together," Stiller told The LA Times about why he's taking a break from the Severance director's chair. "And the older you get, the more you realize that you only have so much time." Instead, Stiller is going to be shooting a World War 2 survival movie, the publication reports.

There was an almost three-year gap between the first and second seasons of the show, which stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Tuturro as a team of "macrodata refinement" employees at Lumon Industries who've undergone a severance procedure to separate their consciousnesses at work and off the clock. Stiller directed five out of season 2's 10 episodes.

"It’s been full-time the last 8 months working on season 3 and I’m not going anywhere," he wrote on Twitter in response to a fan account commenting on the news. "We have incredible directors and a team that creates the show. I love directing it and look forward to at some point again for sure. I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve."

Not much is known about season 3 yet, but Lower, who plays Helena Eagen and her severed counterpart Helly R, has teased which moment from the season 2 finale is going to be key for the third installment. "The moment that was important to me that stayed in the edit, which I'm proud of, is Helly seeing Gemma. Mark pulls her, she lingers, and she's really connecting with Gemma for the first time. That moment is really essential for what comes next," she said.

Severance season 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best shows on Apple TV Plus.