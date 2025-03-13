Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more

Features
By published

All the latest on Invincible's next season

Invincible
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible season 4 is on the way and, if you believe showrunner and creator Robert Kirkman, its release date might arrive faster than a speeding bullet.

So, gone are the days where we have to wait years for new seasons of Invincible. Instead, the fourth season promises to be another epic, action-packed chapter for Mark as he completes his journey from fledgling protector to battle-hardened hero. But, as you may have noticed from the Invincible season 3 ending, there's plenty for Mark, Eve, and the Guardians to juggle in the coming season.

Below in our complete guide to Invincible season 4, you'll find out all about it. So, scroll on to read the latest quotes and updates from how production is going, what that could mean for its release plans, and much, much more. We'll even dive into the comics to present you a snapshot of what issues could be adapted next, as well as what the third season's finale tells us about where the story is headed in the new season.

Invincible season 4 release date speculation

Invincible season 3 ending

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The message surrounding Invincible season 4's release date is that we won't have to wait as long between seasons – and we won't be getting a repeat of the split-into-two season 2 release schedule either.

The renewal of Invincible season 4 was announced at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2024. In February 2025, Omni-Man actor J.K. Simmons revealed that voice work has already gotten underway, suggesting that things are running smoothly behind the scenes with production.

"Yeah, we actually have dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season," Simmons told Collider. "And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again."

The most recent update comes from creator Robert Kirkman. In an interview with The Direct, he says he is focused on "wrapping up" season 4 but didn't give a date for release.

So, what does that all mean for Invincible season 4? Frankly, we'd expect a relatively quick turnaround for the Prime Video series. There was less than a year between the end of season 2 and the end of season 3. That annual release pattern should hold. If it does, we'd feel confident in predicting a March 2026 or April 2026 release.

Invincible season 4 story: what's next and what comics could it adapt?

Invincible season 3 ending

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible season 4 is poised to be the most jam-packed season yet, not least because of the sheer amount of villains and plot threads that the third season set up in its finale.

Short term, we know we are going to see a meaner Mark, especially after declaring that he will now kill anyone who puts his family at risk. That philosophy might be put to the test with the return of the Sequid threat, Darkblood attempting to summon Invincible to Hell and – last but most certainly not least – the shock reveal that Conquest is still alive and being held captive by the GDA.

In the long run, the Viltrumites are still the main threat on the radar. To that end, expect the surprise alliance of Omni-Man and Allen the Alien to take the fight to them in the coming season.

If you're reading along in the comics, Invincible season 4 will likely pick up from issue #66. From there, it's set to adapt the Viltrumite War. No spoilers here, but it'll see Mark and Omni-Man face down their biggest challenge yet. Issue 78 would be a natural end point for the season narratively speaking, but that remains to be seen.

Is Invincible season 4 the final season?

Atom Eve using her powers in the Invincible season 3 ending

(Image credit: Prime Video)

If Robert Kirkman and company have their way, there's zero chance Invincible season 4 will be the final season.

In an interview with The Direct, he admitted to giving a different figure every time someone asks how many seasons Invincible will last for, though one constant remained throughout – we're barely halfway through the adaptation process.

"I try to answer this question differently every time, so sometimes I say seven, sometimes I say eight, sometimes I say nine… I think the goal is to adapt the entire comic," Kirkman said. "I would also like to kind of meander a little bit and add some stories along the way that aren't in the comic, because I think that's fun."

Curiously, a crowdfunding campaign from Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment made reference to a season five renewal before being swiftly taken down. Might that have tipped us off to future medium-term plans for the show? Here's hoping, though – as of writing – only Invincible season 4 has been officially greenlit. There are certainly plans for several more seasons, however.

Invincible season 4 cast speculation

Invincible season 3 ending

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We've already had confirmation that Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons will return in Invincible season 4 as Mark Grayson and Omni-Man respectively. Beyond that, we'd be shocked if Debbie (Sandra Oh) and Oliver (Christian Convery) will complete the family unit.

Elsewhere, Cecil (Walton Goggins) and Donald (Chris Diamantopoulos) will hold down the fort at the GDA. Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest should return in some form too, as should Darkblood (Clancy Brown).

Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) are set to play significant roles in the upcoming arc, so we anticipate they'll get some meaty material to sink their teeth into next season.

Invincible always loves its big-name talent and The Walking Dead alumni too. Don't be surprised to see several guest stars cropping up in the fourth season – though they won't be announced until just prior to the season.

When could we expect an Invincible season 4 trailer?

Invincible season 3 ending

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There's no Invincible season 4 trailer (or teaser) as of yet, but we can expect one around three-to-four months before its release date.

If past seasons are any indication, a smaller teaser trailer – with very little footage from the season itself – will emerge in late 2025, with a full-fat trailer arriving in early 2026. Fingers crossed.

Where to watch Invincible

Invincible season 3 ending

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible season 4 and its prior seasons are available to stream exclusively for Prime Video members. As the name implies, that requires you to have an active Amazon Prime membership.

Need to add something new to your watchlist? Check out our picks for the best anime and best Prime Video shows to watch in 2025.

See more TV Shows Features
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mark Grayson in his blue suit in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 reviews, release date, trailer, story, and everything else you need to know
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
Invincible season 3 trailer
Invincible creator says they're working at a "breakneck pace" to release new seasons every year: "That is the goal"
Invincible Season 3 key art of Powerplex electrocuting Mark in episode 6
Invincible season 3's latest heartbreaking episode was just the beginning as I'm convinced a major comics arc is coming
The Boys season 5: Karl Urban as William &quot;Billy&quot; Butcher punching an enemy during The Boys season 4.
The Boys season 5 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news
Omni-Man holding someone&#039;s fist
J.K. Simmons confirms that work has already started on Invincible season 4: "We actually have dipped our toes"
Latest in Superhero Shows
Invincible
Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil fans are wondering if Born Again season 2 will set up a darker comic book arc for Matt Murdock
The Invincible War in Invincible season 3
If you think that the Invincible War is over too quickly in Invincible season 3 episode 7, you are missing the point
A screenshot of the title card for the upcoming DC show, Starfire.
James Gunn confirms that the Starfire animated TV show will be Elseworlds like Batman and Joker
Invincible season 3
First look at the legendary Invincible War in Invincible season 3 promises a comic-accurate adaptation of a fan-favorite storyline
Latest in Features
Invincible
Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more
Key art for Assassin&#039;s Creed Rogue Remastered showing Shay Patrick Cormac in a black and red outfit that&#039;s a cross between Assassin and Templar armor, with his ship The Morrigan behind him
Assassin's Creed Shadows can wait – I spent 40 hours mopping up the map in the one game in the series everyone skipped
Avowed screenshot showing a corpse-like figure&#039;s face with glowing purple mushroom/spore growths
I thought I was going evil in Avowed, but one quest changed everything I thought I knew about morality in this RPG
Yakuza 0
10 years on, Yakuza 0 is still one of the strongest entry points to a franchise ever made
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
The Witcher 3 screenshot of Geralt
Avowed and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 tap into the same thing that makes The Witcher 3 so compelling – and it's something I'm always looking for in RPGs
More about superhero shows
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending

Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil fans are wondering if Born Again season 2 will set up a darker comic book arc for Matt Murdock
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending

Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
See more latest
Most Popular
Mark in the blue suit during the Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate
Key art for Assassin&#039;s Creed Rogue Remastered showing Shay Patrick Cormac in a black and red outfit that&#039;s a cross between Assassin and Templar armor, with his ship The Morrigan behind him
Assassin's Creed Shadows can wait – I spent 40 hours mopping up the map in the one game in the series everyone skipped
Avowed screenshot showing a corpse-like figure&#039;s face with glowing purple mushroom/spore growths
I thought I was going evil in Avowed, but one quest changed everything I thought I knew about morality in this RPG
Yakuza 0
10 years on, Yakuza 0 is still one of the strongest entry points to a franchise ever made
The Iron Mask
The 32 greatest swashbuckler movies ever made
Daredevil: Born Again
Who killed [SPOILER] in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?
The Witcher 3 screenshot of Geralt
Avowed and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 tap into the same thing that makes The Witcher 3 so compelling – and it's something I'm always looking for in RPGs
Marvel Rivals Spider-Man
Spider-Man has become every Marvel Rivals player's worst nightmare
The Punisher holding two machine guns in the rain
Daredevil: Born Again - Learn the bullet-riddled comic book history of the Punisher before he officially joins the MCU
A woman in a underwater machine waving during the cinematic teaser for Subnautica 2.
Subnautica 2: Everything we know about the new underwater survival game