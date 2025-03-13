Invincible season 4 release date speculation, story, cast, and more

Invincible season 4 is on the way and, if you believe showrunner and creator Robert Kirkman, its release date might arrive faster than a speeding bullet.

So, gone are the days where we have to wait years for new seasons of Invincible. Instead, the fourth season promises to be another epic, action-packed chapter for Mark as he completes his journey from fledgling protector to battle-hardened hero. But, as you may have noticed from the Invincible season 3 ending, there's plenty for Mark, Eve, and the Guardians to juggle in the coming season.

Below in our complete guide to Invincible season 4, you'll find out all about it. So, scroll on to read the latest quotes and updates from how production is going, what that could mean for its release plans, and much, much more. We'll even dive into the comics to present you a snapshot of what issues could be adapted next, as well as what the third season's finale tells us about where the story is headed in the new season.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The message surrounding Invincible season 4's release date is that we won't have to wait as long between seasons – and we won't be getting a repeat of the split-into-two season 2 release schedule either.

The renewal of Invincible season 4 was announced at the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2024. In February 2025, Omni-Man actor J.K. Simmons revealed that voice work has already gotten underway, suggesting that things are running smoothly behind the scenes with production.

"Yeah, we actually have dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season," Simmons told Collider. "And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again."

The most recent update comes from creator Robert Kirkman. In an interview with The Direct, he says he is focused on "wrapping up" season 4 but didn't give a date for release.

So, what does that all mean for Invincible season 4? Frankly, we'd expect a relatively quick turnaround for the Prime Video series. There was less than a year between the end of season 2 and the end of season 3. That annual release pattern should hold. If it does, we'd feel confident in predicting a March 2026 or April 2026 release.

Invincible season 4 story: what's next and what comics could it adapt?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible season 4 is poised to be the most jam-packed season yet, not least because of the sheer amount of villains and plot threads that the third season set up in its finale.

Short term, we know we are going to see a meaner Mark, especially after declaring that he will now kill anyone who puts his family at risk. That philosophy might be put to the test with the return of the Sequid threat, Darkblood attempting to summon Invincible to Hell and – last but most certainly not least – the shock reveal that Conquest is still alive and being held captive by the GDA.

In the long run, the Viltrumites are still the main threat on the radar. To that end, expect the surprise alliance of Omni-Man and Allen the Alien to take the fight to them in the coming season.

If you're reading along in the comics, Invincible season 4 will likely pick up from issue #66. From there, it's set to adapt the Viltrumite War. No spoilers here, but it'll see Mark and Omni-Man face down their biggest challenge yet. Issue 78 would be a natural end point for the season narratively speaking, but that remains to be seen.

Is Invincible season 4 the final season?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

If Robert Kirkman and company have their way, there's zero chance Invincible season 4 will be the final season.

In an interview with The Direct, he admitted to giving a different figure every time someone asks how many seasons Invincible will last for, though one constant remained throughout – we're barely halfway through the adaptation process.

"I try to answer this question differently every time, so sometimes I say seven, sometimes I say eight, sometimes I say nine… I think the goal is to adapt the entire comic," Kirkman said. "I would also like to kind of meander a little bit and add some stories along the way that aren't in the comic, because I think that's fun."

Curiously, a crowdfunding campaign from Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment made reference to a season five renewal before being swiftly taken down. Might that have tipped us off to future medium-term plans for the show? Here's hoping, though – as of writing – only Invincible season 4 has been officially greenlit. There are certainly plans for several more seasons, however.

Invincible season 4 cast speculation

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We've already had confirmation that Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons will return in Invincible season 4 as Mark Grayson and Omni-Man respectively. Beyond that, we'd be shocked if Debbie (Sandra Oh) and Oliver (Christian Convery) will complete the family unit.

Elsewhere, Cecil (Walton Goggins) and Donald (Chris Diamantopoulos) will hold down the fort at the GDA. Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest should return in some form too, as should Darkblood (Clancy Brown).

Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) are set to play significant roles in the upcoming arc, so we anticipate they'll get some meaty material to sink their teeth into next season.

Invincible always loves its big-name talent and The Walking Dead alumni too. Don't be surprised to see several guest stars cropping up in the fourth season – though they won't be announced until just prior to the season.

When could we expect an Invincible season 4 trailer?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There's no Invincible season 4 trailer (or teaser) as of yet, but we can expect one around three-to-four months before its release date.

If past seasons are any indication, a smaller teaser trailer – with very little footage from the season itself – will emerge in late 2025, with a full-fat trailer arriving in early 2026. Fingers crossed.

Where to watch Invincible

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible season 4 and its prior seasons are available to stream exclusively for Prime Video members. As the name implies, that requires you to have an active Amazon Prime membership.

Invincible season 4 and its prior seasons are available to stream exclusively for Prime Video members. As the name implies, that requires you to have an active Amazon Prime membership.