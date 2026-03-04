New Invincible season 4 trailer teases the debut of ultimate Viltrumite villain Thragg

A new clip from Invincible season 4 puts the spotlight on Grand Regent Thragg, the leader of the Viltrumite empire who is the season's big villain, with massive implications for everything to come in the Prime Video streaming series.

Here's the clip, which promises "In two weeks, you'll start to understand why some refer to Conquest as 'light work'":

Invincible - Season 4 Thragg Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Thragg, voiced by Lee Pace, is as fanatical - and powerful - as Viltrumites come, with a goal of expanding the Viltrumite empire across the entire universe until there's no one left on any planet who isn't crushed under their boot heel.

The streaming series follows the long running Image Comics series, created by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker, with artist Ryan Ottley taking over for most of the series' 144 issues. The storyline of the Invincible animated series hews closely to the original comic story, all the way down to the strained relationship between Invincible and Omni-Man.

With the addition of Thragg, Invincible is moving toward its endgame, as the comic version of Thragg is often considered the primary villain of the entire series. He's powerful and dangerous enough to inspire Marc Grayson, Invincible himself, to team up with his dad/arch-enemy Omni-Man to try and stop Thragg's conquest. Though Invincible already has its share of intense and brutal violence, Thragg will certainly ramp that up.

Invincible season 4 premieres March 18 on Prime Video.