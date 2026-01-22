Invincible season 4 first look teases terrifying new villains and another Walking Dead cast member

Thought Omni-Man was bad news? Think again. The first batch of Invincible season 4 images have arrived, and they provide a terrifying glimpse at Mark's painful future.

Amazon unveiled the first look, which you can see below, with a mix of newcomers and old faces. They include Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) going up against fresh villain Universa (Danai Gurira). That's also notable for Gurira being the latest Walking Dead alumnus to join Robert Kirkman's superhero series.

There's also Mark (Steven Yeun) throwing down with a Matthew Rhys-voiced dinosaur called Dinosaurus (originality is not his strong point, it seems). There's a tease of Allen (Seth Rogen) and Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) and their continued travels through space and, yes, there's Viltrumite villain Thragg (Lee Pace). He is the bad news.

As fans of the Invincible comic series will know, Thragg is the Big Bad that makes Omni-Man's power look pretty weak by comparison. Mark has already had run-ins with several other Viltrumites, notably in the third season, but will surely have his work cut out for him here.

Invincible season 4 premieres on Prime Video this March, and also includes material that Robert Kirkman initially couldn't squeeze into his comic.

The Invincible season 3's Darkblood tease in its closing moments was the result of Kirkman "always wanting to figure out" how to bring the demonic figure back into the fold.

"There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal," Kirkman told Variety.

"I never got around to doing anything like that in Invincible. I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up."

