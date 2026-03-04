A Walking Dead revival series that would reunite Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, and more has been in discussion for a "couple years"

Before The Ones Who Live The Walking Dead team wanted to make a reunion show

The Walking Dead
(Image credit: AMC)

Before The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live hit screens in 2024, The Walking Dead prosthetic artist, director, and executive producer Greg Nicotero says the team considered making a reunion show that would reunite original characters such as Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, and more.

"There's been a lot of talks about that sort of reunion-type show," said Nicotero on The Brandon Davis Show in response to Davis asking if there was ever a plan to bring back Daryl, Carol, Negan, and Maggie to help Rick and Michonne fight the CRM and start a new world. "There have to be a lot of great characters. I mean, we've been talking about it for a couple of years, even before the Rick and Michonne show."

