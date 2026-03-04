A Walking Dead revival series that would reunite Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, and more has been in discussion for a "couple years"

Before The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live hit screens in 2024, The Walking Dead prosthetic artist, director, and executive producer Greg Nicotero says the team considered making a reunion show that would reunite original characters such as Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, and more.

"There's been a lot of talks about that sort of reunion-type show," said Nicotero on The Brandon Davis Show in response to Davis asking if there was ever a plan to bring back Daryl, Carol, Negan, and Maggie to help Rick and Michonne fight the CRM and start a new world. "There have to be a lot of great characters. I mean, we've been talking about it for a couple of years, even before the Rick and Michonne show."

However, the team decided to use The Ones Who Live to conclude Rick's story. "The people wanted to see what happened to Rick. That was it. And I think that was the great part about it, the excitement of like seeing where Rick went and what happened because it was always intended that way," said Nicotero. "It was always intended that we follow Rick and we see where he goes."

There was even a discussion about turning the limited series into a feature. "It was going to be a movie. We're going to do a Walking Dead movie," said Nicotero. But it was decided that six episodes would suffice. The Ones Who Live ultimately gave Rick the happy ending that audiences wanted to see. At the end of the sixth episode, Andrew Lincoln's weary traveller reunites with Michonne and his daughter Judith after the CRM is destroyed, allowing the trio to return home and live in peace.

But The Walking Dead Universe is far from being over. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 has wrapped filming and is eyeing a 2026 release, and The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 is currently filming.

