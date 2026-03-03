KPop Demon Hunters producer reveals what relationships they want to explore in a sequel

KPop Demon Hunters 2 may be years away, but one producer has unveiled their wishlist of things they want to see in a sequel.

Speaking to The Direct, Sony Animation's Michelle Wong had a few names in mind when asked about which (potentially underutilized) characters and dynamics she would like to see more of in the follow-up to the Netflix sensation.

"For me, I'd like to explore Mira and Zoey's background and where they come from. Or even Derpy. More about Derpy and Sussie's relationship," Wong said.

While we saw plenty of HUNTR/X's present-day exploits, we only really had a glimpse at lead singer Rumi's past in KPop Demon Hunters. With the demon slayers likely having past scrapes as they keep the Honmoon sealed, it surely makes sense to dive into their origins next time around. And, of course, more Derpy screentime is always welcome. The demonic cat, originally by Rumi's side, quickly became a fan favorite.

Unfortunately, it looks like KPop Demon Hunters 2 is still several years away, with initial reports suggesting a 2029 release window – and further updates saying it could overshoot that.

For the five of you who haven't seen KPop Demon Hunters yet, the animated movie follows the exploits of HUNTR/X, a girl band who moonlight as fearsome demon hunters. When a group of demon hunters, masquerading as rival group The Saja Boys, enter the scene, it appears the fate of the entire world is at stake – but a forbidden relationship and dark secrets could save the day.

KPop Demon Hunters' success showed no signs of slowing down as 2025 wore on, becoming the most-watched Netflix film of all time. The Oscars 2026 nominations also saw it nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (for 'Golden').

