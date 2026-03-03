KPop Demon Hunters producer reveals what relationships they want to explore in a sequel

More Derpy is always welcome

KPop Demon Hunters still of Rumi and the blue demon tiger
(Image credit: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters 2 may be years away, but one producer has unveiled their wishlist of things they want to see in a sequel.

Speaking to The Direct, Sony Animation's Michelle Wong had a few names in mind when asked about which (potentially underutilized) characters and dynamics she would like to see more of in the follow-up to the Netflix sensation.

Unfortunately, it looks like KPop Demon Hunters 2 is still several years away, with initial reports suggesting a 2029 release window – and further updates saying it could overshoot that.

For the five of you who haven't seen KPop Demon Hunters yet, the animated movie follows the exploits of HUNTR/X, a girl band who moonlight as fearsome demon hunters. When a group of demon hunters, masquerading as rival group The Saja Boys, enter the scene, it appears the fate of the entire world is at stake – but a forbidden relationship and dark secrets could save the day.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

