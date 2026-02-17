KPop Demon Hunters star auditioned with a "cheap $40 mic" and begged her manager to remove a challenging high note in Golden: "Tell them Rei cannot hit this note"

Rei Ami provided the singing voice for Zoey, with Ji-young Yoo as her speaking voice

KPop Demon Hunters star Rei Ami says the role of Zoey's singing voice was the last one to fill, and she was "shocked" that it came down to her.

"With Zoey, the only description I got was that this person needs to be able to sing in Korean and English, but they need to be able to rap extremely fast," Ami explained to Variety. "I got the material, and it was different snippets of the songs. I recorded on a very cheap $40 mic. I don’t know what this movie is going to do, but it’s everything I love in terms of animation. It’s a Netflix film. It’s music, and it’s based in Korean culture. It’s everything that I am."

