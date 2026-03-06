The Wild Robot is officially getting a sequel, with the director of Netflix's Nimona at the helm

A sequel to animated hit The Wild Robot is officially in the works, The Wrap reports.

Troy Quane and Heidi Jo Gilbert will be co-directing the film, titled The Wild Robot Escapes – Quane having previously directed Netflix's fantasy adventure movie Nimona, while Gilbert worked as head of story on The Wild Robot. Chris Sanders, who helmed the first movie, will be writing the script.

The first movie was based on Peter Brown's novel of the same name and The Wild Robot Escapes will be adapted from his follow-up book. In that story, Roz finds herself struggling to go back to normal life once she returns to civilization – and starts to plot a way back to the island and Brightbill.

