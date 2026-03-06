The Wild Robot is officially getting a sequel, with the director of Netflix's Nimona at the helm
Somehow, The Wild Robot returned
A sequel to animated hit The Wild Robot is officially in the works, The Wrap reports.
Troy Quane and Heidi Jo Gilbert will be co-directing the film, titled The Wild Robot Escapes – Quane having previously directed Netflix's fantasy adventure movie Nimona, while Gilbert worked as head of story on The Wild Robot. Chris Sanders, who helmed the first movie, will be writing the script.
Released in 2024, The Wild Robot follows Roz, an abandoned robot who gets stranded on a remote island with only animals for company and must adapt to her surroundings. Along the way, she bonds with a young orphaned goose called Brightbill.
The star-studded voice cast included Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Kit Connor, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Ving Rhames, and Matt Berry, but no casting information for the sequel has been revealed yet.
The Wild Robot became DreamWorks' most-nominated movie at the Oscars, receiving three nominations at last year's ceremony: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Sound. The movie made over $300 million at the box office, and holds a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%.
The first movie was based on Peter Brown's novel of the same name and The Wild Robot Escapes will be adapted from his follow-up book. In that story, Roz finds herself struggling to go back to normal life once she returns to civilization – and starts to plot a way back to the island and Brightbill.
The Wild Robot Escapes doesn't have a release date yet. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to this year's biggest upcoming movies.
