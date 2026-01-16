Zootopia 2 director says the original animation was almost very different: "That movie was almost like a James Bond adventure on an island"

News
By published

The name's Hopps, Judy Hopps...

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde standing together at the DMV during the Disney movie Zootopia.
(Image credit: Disney)

While Zootopia 2 keeps getting closer to breaking into the list of ten highest grossing movies of all time, we just found out that Disney's original animated movie could have looked very different – like a James Bond-type spy movie set on an island.

According to original co-writer and the sequel's co-director Jared Bush, the story was going in a different direction when he was first welcomed into the creative team for Zootopia. "When I first got here, he [Zootopia director Byron Howard] had pitched this notion of, 'It's going to be a world of talking animals and they're going to have technology and wear clothes,'" he said during a recent appearance on the podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.

It sounds like it took a while to get to what we know now as Zootopia, and we can only be grateful for the process – both the original film and the recently released sequel have had outstanding receptions from both critics and audiences around the world, with a third movie likely to continue the saga.

TOPICS
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.