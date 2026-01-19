Zootopia 2 has officially become the biggest Hollywood animated movie ever, with massive $1.7 billion box office haul and counting

News
By published

The sequel has beaten Inside Out 2

Nick, Gary, and Judy in Zootopia 2
(Image credit: Disney)

After almost two months breaking box office records, Zootopia 2 has now become Hollywood's biggest animated movie of all time. The animated sequel has grossed a massive $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office – and still counting – and has beaten Inside Out 2 as Disney's most successful animated film ever.

This achievement shouldn't come as a surprise, as the film outgrossed Superman's entire haul in only one week, and beat some of the most popular movies of 2025, including Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Jurassic World Rebirth, in record time. The sequel it's now placed ninth in the list of highest-grossing movies of all time (via Box Office Mojo), not too far behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

TOPICS
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.