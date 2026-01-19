Zootopia 2 has officially become the biggest Hollywood animated movie ever, with massive $1.7 billion box office haul and counting

After almost two months breaking box office records, Zootopia 2 has now become Hollywood's biggest animated movie of all time. The animated sequel has grossed a massive $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office – and still counting – and has beaten Inside Out 2 as Disney's most successful animated film ever.

This achievement shouldn't come as a surprise, as the film outgrossed Superman's entire haul in only one week, and beat some of the most popular movies of 2025, including Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Jurassic World Rebirth, in record time. The sequel it's now placed ninth in the list of highest-grossing movies of all time (via Box Office Mojo), not too far behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With the film still in theaters, it might keep climbing up, although it's unlikely to reach Ne Zha 2, which is currently the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. The Chinese title made $2.2bn at the box office last year.

Released on November 28, Zootopia 2 picks up shortly after the ending of the first film, with unlikely buddy cop duo Nick Wilde the fox and Judy Hopps the bunny now officially partners on the ZPD. This time, they have to unravel a new conspiracy featuring an adorable newcomer, Gary De'Snake.

Arriving almost a decade after the first film, the sequel had a warm reception, landing a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Critics Consensus reading: "Cleverly layering a thoughtful message onto another crackerjack caper while solidifying Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as one of the most endearing buddy pairings in ages, Zootopia 2 more than justifies a return trip to the big city."

Given the incredible box office success of the film, fans are expecting a third movie to continue the saga, but Disney hasn't officially announced it yet.

You can still catch Zootopia 2 in some theaters, and you can also check out our interviews with the cast and filmmakers on bringing the animal world to life and introducing reptiles to the series.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, see our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies for everything else that's in the works.