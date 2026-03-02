Despite its low Rotten Tomatoes score, Scream 7 breaks franchise box office record with a $7.8 million preview-night pull

Despite being the lowest-rated film in the franchise, Scream 7 pulled in a record box office gross for just its preview night alone... and it's on track to break more records.

According to Variety, the seventh installment brought in $7.8 million in previews, which beats Scream 6's $5.7 million preview gross. The film is also on track to become the highest-grossing movie of the franchise, with a predicted $50 million worldwide gross (some reports are saying $60 million) in just its first weekend alone.

This isn't surprising, as Scream 7 marks the return of OG Neve Campbell and, in something that was initially a shock to fans, Matthew Lillard. Rather than just put him in a flashback, Lillard himself all but confirmed that Stu Macher would be up and around. This is something the actor has said throughout the years, fueling the fan theory that Stu could've lived. Oh, and Dewey and Roman are back, too.

At the time of writing, Scream 7 sits at a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes... though it debuted to an initially higher 45%. Fans seem to have more of a mixed reaction, with the audience score at 77%.

Scream 7 sees Sidney married to a different Mark than the one she ended up with in the third movie (played by Joel McHale), with a daughter (Isabel May) named after her deceased bestie Tatum (the OG Rose McGowan), and living in the quaint little town of Pine Grove. Of course, Ghostface returns and is out to get Sidney, and this time, her daughter.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the writer of the very first Scream film, the cast includes McKenna Grace, Asa Germann, Anna Camp, and Sam Rechner.

Scream 7 is in theaters now.