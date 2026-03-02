Despite its low Rotten Tomatoes score, Scream 7 breaks franchise box office record with a $7.8 million preview-night pull

Despite being the lowest-rated film in the franchise, Scream 7 pulled in a record box office gross for just its preview night alone... and it's on track to break more records.

According to Variety, the seventh installment brought in $7.8 million in previews, which beats Scream 6's $5.7 million preview gross. The film is also on track to become the highest-grossing movie of the franchise, with a predicted $50 million worldwide gross (some reports are saying $60 million) in just its first weekend alone.

