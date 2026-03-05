Undertone releases another creepy and cryptic teaser, and it looks like there's more to the upcoming horror movie than we thought

2026 has already been a great year for horror, but it looks as though it's only going to get better as upcoming movie Undertone has released yet another creepy and cryptic teaser.

In the new clip, posted on Twitter by A24, we see quick flashes of demonic images and paranormal events such as a chandelier swinging on its own and a person pressed up against a TV, reminiscent of The Poltergeist. Check out the video below.

⸮taht raeh uoy did pic.twitter.com/EPBiXE6RKGMarch 5, 2026

This is quite interesting, as previous Undertone trailers and teasers have focused on the sound, whereas this teaser gives us a look at some of the possible jump scares we may get to see in the new flick. However, the audio element is there too. We can hear what sounds like children singing and a baby crying whilst a man rants and raves in the background.

Undertone follows a podcast host who gets more than she bargained for when a set of terrifying recordings is mysteriously sent her way. In the search for new content, the host stumbles upon a pregnant couple's paranormal encounters. But when she discovers their story matches her own a little too closely, she begins to descend into madness.

The new movie is the first horror film from A24 since Michael Philippou and Danny Philippou's Bring Her Back hit screens last May. But the studio that brought us Midsommar and Hereditary is keeping the momentum going this year, as after Undertone releases, A24 has yet another experimental horror flick under its belt with Backrooms.

Undertone is directed by Ian Tuason, and stars Nina Kiri, Keana Lyn Bastidas, and Adam DiMarco. The movie has debuted to stellar first reviews, calling it one of the scariest movies they've ever seen, and sits at an 88% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Undertone hits theaters in the US on March 13. For more, check out our guide to the best horror movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies on the way.