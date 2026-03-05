New horror-romance The Bride earns mixed first reviews, as critics call it everything from "a modern classic" to a "wokified, Jokerfied Folie-a-deux"

It's a monster mash-up of opinions

Jessie Buckley as Ida/Penny in The Bride
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Critics, put down the pitchforks pens! The first reviews for Maggie Gyllenhaal's monster movie The Bride are in – and well, they're seriously mixed.

The new horror-romance is being called everything from "a modern classic" to an "unholy mess", earning it a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a ton of comparisons to DC's Joker 2 in the days leading up to its release. Initially, it debuted to 54%, though, so we'll take the slight upswing into certified "fresh" territory...

Starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, The Bride sees the latter take on a dual role: the titular anti-hero and Mary Shelley, who insists she has more story to tell following her influential 1818 novel Frankenstein – despite her having died from a brain tumor over 80 years prior. With that, the author catches us up to Frankenstein's monster, who now calls himself 'Frank', as he seeks out Annette Bening's "mad scientist" Dr. Euphronious and insists she create him a companion. Sparks fly after, well, the sparks fly, sending Frank and his punky paramour on a wild, violent road trip through '30s Chicago to upstate New York.

ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry had similar praise for its lead, writing: "Buckley has to walk the line of being a woman who is at war with the world around her, but also her own mind. She’s captivating in nearly every scene and endlessly entertaining."

Nerdspin's Michael Sowell gave it an A+ ranking, arguing: "Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! is a neon-soaked, punk-rock lightning bolt that transforms a gothic icon into a symbol of fierce, anarchic liberation. The Bride has arrived, and she’s reclaiming every stitch of her own story.

The Bride releases on March 6. While we wait, check out our picks of the best horror movies or our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies still to come.

