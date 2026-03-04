Scream 7 takes franchise over $1 billion, joining the likes of The Conjuring, Alien, and Resident Evil

Despite (still) being the lowest-rated film in the franchise, Scream 7 managed to pull in enough box office revenue to push the series over the $1 billion mark... making it only one of six horror franchises to do so.

After Scream 7 pulled in around $100 million in its first weekend, against a budget of just $45 million, the franchise has officially entered the billion-dollar horror club (via BloodyDisgusting). The full list includes Alien, Resident Evil, It, Saw, and The Conjuring Universe – the latter of which takes the number one spot with a total gross of well over $2 billion. The film is also on track to become the highest-grossing movie of the franchise, especially considering the fact that it outperformed its initial predicted opening weekend gross of $50-60 million.

The high box office returns aren't a huge surprise given that Scream 7 marks the return of OG Neve Campbell and, shockingly, Matthew Lillard. Skeet Ulrich did appear by way of mental manifestation in Scream 5 and 6, but it's the "Did Stu Macher live? He didn't get shot in the head..." of it all that adds an element of curiosity for both the diehard and even the most casual Scream fans. Add that to the fact that it's directed by Kevin Williamson, the writer of the very first Scream film, and boom...you got a box office draw

At the time of writing, however, Scream 7 sits at a 31% on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is at a significantly higher 76%... but we think Scream 8 will definitely move ahead just based on box office alone.

Scream 7 is in theaters now. For more, check out our Scream 7 ending explained or read our Scream 7 review.