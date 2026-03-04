Scream 7 takes franchise over $1 billion, joining the likes of The Conjuring, Alien, and Resident Evil

Scream 7 has a 31% Rotten Tomatoes score, by the way

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7
Despite (still) being the lowest-rated film in the franchise, Scream 7 managed to pull in enough box office revenue to push the series over the $1 billion mark... making it only one of six horror franchises to do so.

After Scream 7 pulled in around $100 million in its first weekend, against a budget of just $45 million, the franchise has officially entered the billion-dollar horror club (via BloodyDisgusting). The full list includes Alien, Resident Evil, It, Saw, and The Conjuring Universe – the latter of which takes the number one spot with a total gross of well over $2 billion. The film is also on track to become the highest-grossing movie of the franchise, especially considering the fact that it outperformed its initial predicted opening weekend gross of $50-60 million.

