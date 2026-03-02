Scary Movie 6 may skewer Gen Z and play the hits, but it's not nostalgia bait: "This is for the old heads and the new school"

The first Scary Movie 6 trailer may slice its way through a tried-and-tested Gen Z stereotype in its opening moments, but star and writer Marlon Wayans is hoping newer audiences will still be along for the riotous ride.

"This is the clash of the titans," Wayans tells GamesRadar+, referring to Scary Movie 6's aim to balance younger sensibilities with those who get nostalgic over the sight of Brenda and Cindy bouncing off a parade of parodies. "This is for the old heads and the new school."

"It's a perfect movie for teenage kids to go to their movies with their parents. The parents are gonna know what we're saying, and the kids – we still respect what they're saying and what their generation is," Wayans remarks.

To that end, you may have spotted uber-popular internet personality Kai Cenat popping up in one trailer moment alongside Shorty – in what appears to be a send-up of the new generation of Twitch reaction streamers. We're certain that won't be the only razor-sharp commentary on a franchise that has prided itself on being on the pulse of horror and pop culture. Indeed, Wayans himself confirms Scary Movie 6 will at least partly focus on a "new generation of characters," with plenty of material stemming from those fresh faces butting heads with the OG cast.

While the list of movies referenced so far includes a who's who of modern scarefests (The Substance, Weapons, Sinners, M3GAN, and more get lampooned throughout), there is plenty of classic Scary Movie humor. That includes, but certainly isn't limited to, sex toys, testicles, and mutilation. Naturally.

On top of that, Brenda (Regina Hall) and Cindy (Anna Faris) are back in the Scary Movie fold, but with an on-point contemporary twist.

Brenda, as you may have seen, is sporting a wickedly bad bowl cut in the fashion of Octavia Spencer's Ma, while Cindy's bedraggled look carries more than a touch of Laurie Strode's hair in 2018's Halloween legacy sequel.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scary Movie 6, starring Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans, hits cinemas on June 12.

For more, check out the new horror movies coming your way soon.