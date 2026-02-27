Over 2 years after the show ended, beloved UK comedy Ghosts is back from the dead and getting a surprise sequel movie

Ghosts is back from the dead – the beloved British comedy is returning with a big-screen outing, titled Ghosts: The Possession of Button House, which starts filming next month.

Ghosts came to an end in 2023 after a five-season run on BBC One. It spawned a US spin-off, which premiered in 2021 and is currently on its fifth season, as well as adaptations in Australia, Germany, France, and Greece.

In the show's final episode,, the series seemed to come to a logical conclusion. Alison and her husband Mike are starting a new chapter of their lives with a newborn baby and the ghosts convince them to sell Button House to a hotel firm. In a flashforward, an elderly Alison and Mike are seen checking into their "usual suite" and saying hello to the ghosts.

No plot details have been revealed for the movie yet, but all the original gang will be returning. That's Button House's human inhabitants, ghost-seeing Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and her husband Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), and their undead roommates: Romantic poet Thomas (Mathew Baynton), disgraced MP Julian (Simon Farnaby), former Lady of the house Fanny (Martha Howe-Douglas), Scout master Pat (Jim Howick), ditzy noblewoman Kitty (Lolly Adefope), caveman Robin (Laurence Rickard), and the Captain (Ben Willbond).

"We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series. We never planned to come back. But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn’t resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure," the show's creators said in a statement. "We can’t wait to be together and to welcome some brilliant new faces, to tell this soul-stirring tale of life and death."

While we wait for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to the biggest movie release dates to add to your watchlist in 2026.