Over 2 years after the show ended, beloved UK comedy Ghosts is back from the dead and getting a surprise sequel movie

News
A Ghosts movie is in the works from the show's original creators and writers

The cast of Ghosts
(Image credit: BBC)

Ghosts is back from the dead – the beloved British comedy is returning with a big-screen outing, titled Ghosts: The Possession of Button House, which starts filming next month.

Ghosts came to an end in 2023 after a five-season run on BBC One. It spawned a US spin-off, which premiered in 2021 and is currently on its fifth season, as well as adaptations in Australia, Germany, France, and Greece.

"We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series. We never planned to come back. But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn’t resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure," the show's creators said in a statement. "We can’t wait to be together and to welcome some brilliant new faces, to tell this soul-stirring tale of life and death."

