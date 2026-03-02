Community movie got "very close" to filming, but one star's schedule caused a delay: "We don't want to do an Arrested Development Netflix season situation"

News
By published

"Please, Community fan base, do not be upset with any of these people"

Community
(Image credit: NBC)

Community movie co-writer and executive producer Andrew Guest is offering an update on the film's status, and it's a bit of a mixed bag for fans. Though Guest confirms the intent to make the Community movie is still in place, an opportunity to start filming the long-awaited spin-off of the fan favorite comedy sitcom passed them by due to unforeseen circumstances.

"We got very close to shooting that," Guest tells The Watch podcast. "As the writer strike and actor strikes were ending, all of our cast were available. All of them wanted to do it. We had a line producer. We had a script that we were in the process of starting to rewrite. And one of our actors' projects sort of came into conflict in terms of timing. I don't want to single that person out because people will shame them - you know the Community fan base. And please, Community fan base, do not be upset with any of these people."

George Marston
George Marston
Entertainment Writer

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.