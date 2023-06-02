Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set up to be an epic conclusion to Miles Morales’ story. And now that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out in theaters, we’ve never been more excited to see what’s next for our beloved Earth-1610 Spidey. Despite the third film still being a little while away, we actually know quite a bit about it, from its release date to what some of the major plot points will be.

We’ll be diving into that below, as well as speculating about who could return to the cast and how it might all end for Miles too. Of course, it almost goes without saying that this guide to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will contain major spoilers about everything that’s happened in the franchise so far. Therefore, make sure you’ve seen Across the Spider-Verse before reading any further to avoid getting anything spoiled.

(Image credit: Sony)

Beyond the Spider-Verse has already got a release date. While it wasn’t shown on the title card at the end of the movie, Sony has confirmed that Spidey will be swinging onto screens on March 29, 2024.

That means we’ll only be waiting under a year to see how it all wraps up, and much less than we waited between the first and second movies. Good news!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse recap and ending explained

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

Almost the entire second half of Across the Spider-Verse sets up the events of the next movie. After Miles is brought to the Spider Society HQ, Miguel tells him that he’s disrupted a canon event by saving the police captain in Mumbattan, which will have catastrophic effects for that dimension.

Not only this, but Miguel also tells Miles that he can’t do this in his world either, as it becomes clear his father’s death will be a canon event that has to happen. This is because he’s about to be sworn in as the police captain within the next day (a vision from The Spot earlier in the movie confirmed his upcoming death too).

Miles isn’t about to sacrifice his dad, though, so he escapes the Spider Society by hopping into the 'go home machine' to return to his dimension and save his father. However, given that the spider who bit him was actually from a different Earth, Miles ends up on Earth-42, where his uncle is alive, his dad is dead, and that version of Miles is actually The Prowler.

Meanwhile, back on Earth-1610, Spider-Gwen has made her way there (after a quick sojourn to save her own dad from being captain) only to find that Miles is nowhere to be found. She’s determined to save him, though, so enlists some old (and new) friends together again to help find him.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse plot

(Image credit: Sony)

There are no official story details out there yet for Beyond the Spider-Verse, but it seems pretty clear at least how the movie will begin. We’re expecting the story will pick up straight where it left off with Miles using his electric powers to escape the grasp of Uncle Aaron and the Prowler. We expect he'll then be navigating that world as he battles against the clock to return to Earth-1610 to save his dad. Just how he’ll go about this though remains to be seen.

Speaking about the third movie, co-director Kemp Powers told SFX magazine that the cliffhanger is very important to the third film. "I think it’s a good cliffhanger. We hope that it’s a satisfying tee-up for what’s coming in the third film because you want people to be excited about what’s coming next. And it helps that we knew going in that this was part two of a three-part story. Since you already know that that third story is guaranteed, you can tackle it a bit differently."

Co-director Joaquim Dos Santos said they were inspired by one sequel in particular too: "I was very satisfied after The Empire Strikes Back, and hopefully, this is our Empire."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse cast

(Image credit: Sony)

Well, all of the major players of Across the Spider-Verse are expected to be back for the third installment. This includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen.

Miles’ family will be back too with Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis and Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales. After the ending of the second movie saw Miles head to Earth-42, we’ll also be seeing Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis once again too.

Other Spidey-variants expected include Jake Johnson back as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie/Spider-Punk, Andy Samberg as Scarlet Spider, Amandla Stenberg as Spider-Byte, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara.

After causing issues in Across the Spider-Verse, Jason Schwartzman will also be back as The Spot, who’s hell-bent on causing Miles to "lose everything". We’re expecting to see more of the characters of Into the Spider-Verse too given the ending, including John Mulaney as Spider-Ham and Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker.

No new cast members have been announced yet for the cast, but knowing this universe, we’re expecting there will be some cameos. Who knows, there may even be familiar faces of the Spider Society back too – here’s our breakdown of all the major members of that so far.

Then there are the long-running rumors that Tom Holland could make an appearance in this universe. Given that there were a couple of live-action moments and even some semi-cameos from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, this does feel very possible too.

