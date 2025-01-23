Dune 3: Everything we know so far about Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah

Dune 3 – also known as Dune: Messiah – is coming, and filming is on the horizon. Denis Villeneuve's third and final movie in the Dune universe will adapt Frank Herbert's Dune: Messiah, and bring the director's trilogy to a close. We have a few details about the upcoming movie, as well as some news on things like filming and potential casting. Below, we go into all of this in our complete Dune 3 guide, which even features word from Villeneuve himself on what to expect next.

However, there is still a lot we don't know about Paul Atreides' return, which is where some educated speculation comes into play. As well as the confirmed details, we'll also be sharing our best guess at its release date, what the third movie might cover plot wise, and when we can expect to see a trailer. For more on all of that and more, read on for our complete guide to Dune 3, Dune: Messiah.

Despite some reports to the contrary, there is actually no Dune 3 release date just yet. Denis Villeneuve initially said that he was planning to wait a few years before returning to Arrakis, but later backtracked on this.

The latest update is that he plans to start filming the third movie in 2026. Speaking to Deadline in October 2024, he said "I’m in the writing zone right now" before tentatively giving a filming date of 2026. Although Villeneuve did then go on to clarify that may move around. "These movies take a lot of time to be made, so it’s best not to say out loud when I might shoot," he added.

We can take an educated guess about what this may mean for Dune: Messiah hitting our screens. The time between filming starting on Dune: Part Two and its release date was one year and nine months – and it's worth bearing in mind that this was also impacted by strikes. Based on this, it seems most likely that we won't see Dune: Messiah until mid 2027 earliest.

Dune 3 plot speculation

Dune: Messiah does not have an official plot synopsis yet, but we do know it will be based on Herbert's novel of the same name. Most notably, the story features a 12-year gap from the events of Dune: Part Two. Per the logline of the novel, Paul Atreides has ruled as Emperor for 12 years, and has conquered most of the known universe. However, the religious devotion he inspired has caused the death of 61 billion people across the universe.

Now that time jump seems like a tricky thing to navigate, and Villeneuve is not sharing his plans just yet. However, he told Vanity Fair previously with a succinct response: "That’s my problem. I know how to do that."

There are lots more interesting things that happen in Dune: Messiah, but in order to avoid spoilers, we won't go into those in depth here. If you want to know more about the exact plot details – that Dune 3 may or may not follow – read our breakdown of what might happen, according to the books.

Dune 3 cast speculation

Just as is the case with the plot, no cast members have been confirmed for Dune: Messiah yet either. Given the 12-year gap between movies, it's entirely possible that Villeneuve could be planning to recast some roles in the upcoming film. But, to be honest, we doubt it.

Dune is known for its incredible cast, and it seems far more likely that the director may have some ideas about aging up his stars, rather than recasting. So, based on this, we predict that many of the main players will be back for the third movie. This would include:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides

We expect there will be plenty more casting announcements to come as production edges closer on Dune: Messiah as well.

Is Dune 3 the final movie in the franchise?

Dune: Messiah has not been announced as the final movie in the Dune franchise, and Herbert does have several more novels that can be adapted. However, it will be the final movie helmed by Villeneuve. The director has been adamant about this for a long time, and recently reiterated this in a new interview. Speaking to The Wrap, he was asked to confirm if this would definitely be his final movie. "Yes. After that, it would become unhealthy," he replied.

Is there a Dune 3 trailer?

No, there is no Dune: Messiah trailer yet as cameras haven't yet started rolling on the movie. It's not likely that we'll see a first look at the sci-fi epic until much closer to release. With Dune: Part Two, the first trailer was released about 10 months before release – although it's worth pointing out that the release date was later delayed. It was about six months before the original release date. We expect Dune: Messiah will follow a similar timeline.

