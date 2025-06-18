Dune: Messiah adds two new cast members as significant book characters – and one of them is the son of Jason Momoa

Dune Messiah has expanded its cast list once again, with two new actors added to the cast – as two major book characters.

According to Deadline (and first reported by Nexus Point News), Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have joined the cast of Denis Villeneuve's threequel as Leto II and Ghanima, the twin children of Timothée Chalamet's Paul and Zendaya's Chani.

Now, what's especially interesting about this casting is that Momoa is the son of Jason Momoa, who played Duncan Idaho in the first Dune movie and – spoiler alert – is returning for Dune 3 (book readers will know how that goes down).

Intriguingly, the twins are introduced as newborns in Messiah, and they become older and more central in the next book, Children of Dune. That might mean the movie is going beyond the Messiah novel, then.

Not much is confirmed about Dune 3 just yet, but we can safely assume that Chalamet and Zendaya will both return. Robert Pattinson has also joined the cast.

Though Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi saga extends beyond the third book, don't expect Villeneuve to return for more.

"When I saw Part Two finished, finally, I realized that that was it," the director said earlier in the year. "I'd done it. I'd done an adaptation of Dune. And that is something that is an incredible privilege. I'm very grateful to have the chance to have done it. I think my biggest surprise about this is that I don’t want to run away from Arrakis. I'm still inspired to go back. That's the thing that I was the most surprised by. I felt that after Part Two, I would need a break. I thought that I would want to go write a few films or do a couple of things before going back to Dune: Messiah. But the images that kept coming back to my mind, the appetite is absolutely intact. That's the biggest surprise. I still want to go back to Arrakis."

He then added that this would definitely be his last time on Arrakis: "Yes. After that, it would become unhealthy."

Dune Messiah doesn't yet have a release date. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies left to release in 2025.