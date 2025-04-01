Jason Momoa confirms he's returning for Dune 3, and he doesn't care if that's a spoiler: "If you didn't read the books, it's not my fault"

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he'll return as Duncan Idaho in Dune 3 – and if that counts as a spoiler… well, he doesn't really care.

"I’m making a comeback," Momoa teased during an appearance on TODAY.

"Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean?" he added. "If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, there’s going to be… I’m going to be coming back."

Duncan Idaho was the swordmaster for House Atreides and a mentor to Paul (Timothée Chalamet), who becomes the Atreides' ambassador to the Fremen after they move to Arrakis. He died during the events of the first Dune movie after he sacrificed himself to save Paul and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and allow them to escape from the Emperor's Sardaukar troops.

In the books, however, death doesn't quite spell the end for Duncan. In Frank Herbert's sequel novel Dune Messiah, he's resurrected as a ghola, which is essentially a clone made from the cells of a corpse, and gifted to Paul by the Tleilaxu, a sect in the Dune universe who we have yet to meet in the movies.

Dune 3 doesn't have a release date yet, but the movie is due to start filming this summer. Next up for Momoa, though, is some slightly fare: A Minecraft Movie. He plays Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, a human who gets stuck in the cubic world of the hit video game. He stars alongside Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, and Danielle Brooks.

A Minecraft Movie arrives in theaters on April 4. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other upcoming video game movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.