A Minecraft Movie release date, trailer, cast, and more news

Grab your pickaxes because A Minecraft Movie is Hollywood's next big video game adaptation. That's right, Warner Bros. is taking Mojang Studios' classic sandbox title (aka one of the best open world games ever made) to put on the big screen in 2025.

And the studio isn't holding back, as A Minecraft Movie kickstarted with a preliminary budget of $150 million and has a shining A-Lister cast featuring the likes of Jason Momoa and Jack Black. Now, that may seem like a lot, but if you are a gamer, you know why Tinsel Town has set its eyes on Minecraft and doesn't mind investing in what could just be one of the best video game movies ever made.

Minecraft has sold over 300 million copies worldwide, is dearly beloved, and is a clear canvas for creativity. It's a game where you can make your own story. Luckily, we already know quite a bit about what A Minecraft Movie plans to do with its source material. So read below to learn more about the A Minecraft Movie release date, trailer, cast, and more.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Good news, everyone! After years of waiting, the A Minecraft Movie release date has finally been confirmed as April 5, 2025.

This date has been a long time coming, as talks of a Minecraft movie began back in 2014. And, back in 2023, there were filming delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that was going on at the time. Luckily, it looks like there won't be any more push backs since production wrapped in April 2024. So mark your calendars because 2025 is basically set in stone (or should we say Obsidian).

A Minecraft Movie trailer

- YouTube Watch On

We got the trailer for A Minecraft Movie on September 4, 2024, and let's just say fans have mixed feelings. In the clip above, we see a bunch of people getting pulled into the world of Minecraft, complete with questionable-looking sheep, Piglins out for blood, and Jack Black as the iconic character Steve.

The teaser is short but also came out a month after the poorly received video game movie Borderlands (read our Borderlands review for more information on that Hollywood fumble), so it's been met with a lot of folks already worried that the upcoming adaptation won't do the world of Minecraft justice.

There's been some complaints about the look of the film and to be fair, the sheep showcased in the teaser are pure nightmare fuel. However, the trailer is still fun, captures the blocky aesthetic of the game, and (most importantly) is too short to make any firm judgment on its overall quality just yet.

We should get a more in-depth trailer closer to April 2025, so until then, check out the clip above for yourself and decide if ugly animated animals are truly a deal breaker for you.

A Minecraft Movie plot

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

If you've played Minecraft, you'll know that the game doesn't really have a story. Sure, we've had spin-offs like Telltale Games's point-and-click Minecraft: Story Mode, but really, Minecraft is all about using your imagination to craft whacky homes for Creepers to blow up when you least expect them to.

Part of its appeal is that you are free to do as you please instead of following a linear story. Luckily, A Minecraft Movie has recognized this fact and is taking more of a Jumanji approach with its plot.

The film will follow four "misfits" who find themselves thrown into the Overworld. To get back to the real world, they enlist the help of the master crafter Steve (aka, the blue shirt-wearing mascot of the Minecraft franchise) and use their creativity to overcome various challenges, such as zombies and Piglins.

Jared Hess, who previously helmed Napoleon Dynamite, directed the upcoming movie, so we expect that the story will have plenty of comedy in it as well. If you want to know more about the original game ahead of seeing the film's story, you can read our Minecraft review.

A Minecraft Movie cast

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

A Minecraft Movie is packed with A-listers. Playing Steve, we have Jack Black, and Jason Momoa is taking a step away from the DC movies to play Garrett (aka The Garbage Man).

We also know that Emma Myers from Wednesday is in the film, as is the Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks. However, there are also a lot of big celebrity names whose characters haven't been announced yet.

Read the full A Minecraft Movie cast list down below:

Jason Momoa as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison

as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison Jack Black as Steve

as Steve Emma Myers as Natalie

as Natalie Danielle Brooks as Dawn

as Dawn Sebastian Eugene Hansen as Henry

as Henry Jennifer Coolidge

Kate McKinnon

Jemaine Clement

Matt Berry

Fans have speculated that Jennifer Coolidge will be voicing the Minecraft villagers, as her iconic voice would be perfect for the role. But besides that speculation, the remaining mystery characters don't have many leads. We'll keep you posted as more casting news heads our way.

For more new flicks, you can read our list of all the upcoming movies hitting the big screen this year. We also have a guide on the best games like Minecraft, that you can play while we wait for the new film.