A live-action Care Bears movie is in the works from cult comedy director and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves producers

A live-action Care Bears movie is in the works from the director who brought you the R-rated movie where Will Ferrell plays a talking dog – and we are so here for it.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Greenbaum (Strays, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Will and Harper) will direct a Care Bears movie that is now in early development at Warner Bros. A writer has not yet been announced, nor do we know anything about the plot just yet. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who directed Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (which is severely underrated and now available to stream on Netflix, by the way).

Care Bear plushies first launched in 1982, after previously being created as art for greeting cards by Cloudco Entertainment. Each bear is a different color and has a different symbol on their stomach that represents their personality or specialty. Two made-for-TV animated specials based on the little guys aired in 1983 to massive success, and a Care Bears TV show and movie came out back-to-back in 1985. There have been 8 more animated movies and 5 TV Shows since then. It hasn't been confirmed, but it's likely that the movie will take the Sonic the Hedgehog approach and be live-action with CGI, though there's always the option of mixed animation with CGI like in Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers.

